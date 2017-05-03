 
Industry News





Tuvizo Releases Second Dry Bag Product in Camo Design

Following the success of Tuvizo's first dry bag for beach lovers, they have released their second variant with a camouflage design.
 
 
SARASOTA, Fla. - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- After the success of their first dry bag for beach lovers in three colors, Tuvizo has followed up with another item in a pink camouflage design. This design still comes in two sizes 10 and 20 liters respectively. It can conveniently house any valuable items such as phones, clothes, gadgets, towels and keys all in one bag.

As a welcoming gift, Tuvizo owners are also offering a limited time 5% discount on each dry bag if buyers purchase three items at once. The promo, as always, will only be available until supplies last. The product still comes with a 1 year guarantee (subject to terms), waterproof design, and water-leak free.

"With much excitement, we are hereby declaring the arrival of the newest addition to Tuvizo's line of family friendly outdoor and reflective products following the success of our first dry bag product release. We are very excited to be developing new products that we know will fit into the mold of what our ideal customers will like best = storage, convenience + added features. And we're not done yet! New products are on their way and we can't wait to announce them to the world," proclaims Jo Parkes, co-founder of Tuvizo.com.

The new pink camo dry bag (https://www.amazon.com/Tuvizo-Waterproof-Kayaking-Adjusta...) is exclusively available on Amazon.

About Tuvizo

Tuvizo is a newly emerging family run company specialising in high visibility clothing primarily designed for use in outdoor fitness and leisure pursuits. The company believes safety combined with user friendly design and functionality is paramount. Tuvizo's newest product is a reflective vest and a LED reflector vest. It's Reflective vests provide high visibility day & night for running, cycling, walking or any other outdoor activity. This easily adjustable lightweight elastic harness gives a versatile comfortable fit over sports gear or outdoor clothing.

