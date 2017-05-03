News By Tag
Three from Godwin Bowman & Martinez Honored Among Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America
For firm Chairman and CEO, Donald E. Godwin, 2017 marks the third consecutive year ofreceiving this exceptional honor. Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, Mr. Godwin has built his reputation in high-stakes, complex litigation involving oil and gas, environmental matters, fiduciary duties, will contests, major family law disputes and business torts. He is also recognized as a master negotiator in high-risk disputes involving corporate executives and their legal departments and other high-profile individuals.
The 2017 selection to The Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America list is the most recent honor in Mr. Godwin's celebrated career. He has also been recognized multiple times as one of America's Leading Commercial Litigation Lawyers by Chambers USA, among The Best Lawyers in America by Woodward-White and as one of the 100 Best Lawyers in Texas by Thomson Reuters. He has been chosen as one of the 50 Lions of the Texas Bar by Texas Lawbook, recognized in the American City Business Journal's Who's Who in Energy for 5 consecutive years, and been named Alumnus of the Year at the University of Memphis, and inducted into that institution's Hall of Fame among numerous other honors.
Godwin Bowman & Martinez attorneys, Jenny L. Martinez, Donald E. Godwin and Bruce W. Bowman Jr. have been named to the 2017 Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America.
Bruce W. Bowman Jr., President, Managing Shareholder and co-Chair of the Firm's Commercial Litigation section, is receiving recognition among the 500 Leading Lawyers in America for the first time. Board certified in Civil Trial Law, and AV-Rated by Martindale-Hubbell, Mr. Bowman has been recognized repeatedly among Thomson Reuters' Texas Super Lawyers and brings nearly a half century of experience and litigation success to his clients.
Also receiving Lawdragon 500 recognition for the first time, Senior Vice President, Jenny L. Martinez, co-chairs the Godwin Bowman & Martinez Commercial Litigation section, and focuses her practice on business, banking and financial litigation. She has been recognized among Texas Super Lawyers and Texas Rising Stars by Thomson Reuters, named among The Best Lawyers in Dallas by D Magazine, and is a Founding Fellow of the Dallas Association of Young Lawyers.
Mr. Godwin commented, "Having three attorneys from a mid-sized trial and appellate firm recognized among the top 500 lawyers in America is truly an exceptional honor. The vision of our firm has always been to give clients 100% of our professional commitment, and to ultimately see that commitment lead to success for those we represent. Having that vision rewarded through the recognition of our peers and colleagues in the legal profession, with a place alongside the very best attorneys in the country, is very gratifying."
With fewer than 1/10 of 1% percent of the nation's lawyers chosen, the Lawdragon 500 is one of
the most coveted accolades for attorneys, and among the most elite guides in the legal profession. The selection process begins with law firm nominations, recommendations from peers, and online submissions, with final honorees chosen through an exhaustive editorial research process.
The 2017 Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America magazine will be published this fall and distributed to corporate counsel, private practitioners, academics and other leaders in the legal industry. The full Lawdragon 500 list can be found at www.Lawdragon.com.
Godwin Bowman & Martinez PC is a trial and appellate law firm based in Dallas, Texas. The firm focuses on a wide array of legal matters including commercial litigation, appellate law, employment law, energy, zoning and condemnation, accountants and lawyers professional liability defense, family law, bankruptcy, trust and estate litigation and more. The firm's attorneys represent Fortune 500 companies, middle-market leaders and individuals in some of the nation's most public and high-stakes trials, and have done so for more than 35 years. To learn more about Godwin Bowman & Martinez, visit http://www.godwinlaw.com.
For more information, please contact Ed Sothcott at 214-939-8626 or ESothcott@GodwinLaw.com
