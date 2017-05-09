Phytelligence MultiPHY™ Technology Set To Rapidly Expand EverCrisp™ Availability For Growers

Company signs propagation agreement with the Midwest Apple Improvement Association to supply the industry with popular MAIA 1 trees

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Agriculture

• Biotechnology Industry:

• Agriculture Location:

• Seattle - Washington - US Subject:

• Partnerships

Contact

Ashley Mann

Director of Marketing for Phytelligence

***@phytelligence.com Ashley MannDirector of Marketing for Phytelligence

End

-- Phytelligence (http://www.phytelligence.com), an agricultural biotechnology company revolutionizing the way food crops are grown, today announced their partnership with the Midwest Apple Improvement Association (MAIA) – the entity responsible for managing and marketing the MAIA 1 variety, which produces a unique apple branded the EverCrisp™. The partnership allows Phytelligence to propagate and sell MAIA 1 trees, quickly increasing the amount of the highly desired EverCrisp™ apple in the market and getting more plant material into the hands of awaiting growers. With Phytelligence's proprietary MultiPHY™ technology, the company can quickly replenish the depleted MAIA 1 supply with virus clean, true-to-type plants ready for delivery in Spring of 2019.By partnering with Phytelligence, the Midwest Apple Improvement Association is able to quickly fill grower demand by utilizing the 10-40x multiplication rates made possible with the Phytelligence MultiPHY™ technology. The MultiPHY™ process gives growers, universities, grower associations and breeders the ability to rapidly gain access to the latest varieties, solving the variety shortage while also enabling them to generate a greater profit by quickly filling all grower requests while the demand is high."We are thrilled that Phytelligence is helping meet unmet demand for the MAIA 1 trees," said Bill Dodd, President of the Midwest Apple Improvement Association. "With the technology available today, growers should receive the immediate benefit of new varieties. There is no reason for new varieties to be rationed due to legacy growing processes. To help growers remain competitive with the latest varieties we need to utilize every technical advantage to bring new and improved apples to consumers. Phytelligence is at the forefront of the latest agricultural technology and we're proud to partner with them.""We're at the very beginning stages of seeing widespread, rapid propagation of licensed and club varieties with our MultiPHY™ technology,"said Phytelligence CEO, Ken Hunt. "We're solving a very real need to quickly supply growers with these high-demand varieties and only Phytelligence can produce the high volumes needed to meet the increasing demand. With Phytelligence, there are no more industry "mix-ups" and our mortality rate is the lowest in the market. Our growers get vigorous, true-to-type plants with full root systems that grow aggressively when planted."- Sweet flavor- Texture and mouth feel similar to Honeycrisp- Resembled Fuji in shape and coloring- Better storability- Greater apple densityThe trademarked MAIA 1 variety is praised for its hardiness when grown in a diverse group of locations across the United State and in Europe, and the resulting apple has drawn Honeycrisp taste comparisons with its robust flavor profile. The variety is a cross between the Fuji and the Honeycrisp; melding the sweet, crisp texture of the Honeycrisp with the storability and outward appearance of a Fuji.Growers interested in sourcing MAIA 1 trees from Phytelligence should contact Paul Nelson at (509) 860-2400 or paulnelson@phytelligence.com.Phytelligence is an agricultural biotechnology company that is revolutionizing food crops. Utilizing its proprietary growing techniques to provide superior quality crops, Phytelligence enables higher grower profit by increasing speed to harvest while reducing input costs. Phytelligence provides additional value to food crop growers and plant breeders through the application of advanced genetics enabling delivery of accurate plants, disease screening, plant repository services, securing of intellectual property, and the ability to co-develop new varieties of food crops. In addition, Phytelligence has a growing pipeline of biological and compound solutions aimed at improving returns throughout the food crop value chain.Phytelligence was founded by Dr. Amit Dhingra in 2012 out of his Horticulture Genomics and Research laboratory at Washington State University and is headquartered in Seattle with offices in Pullman, Washington and Portland, Oregon. In 2016, Phytelligence expanded their footprint including securing an 8-acre Seattle-based greenhouse space and a Portland-based tissue culture lab. Currently, Phytelligence has 50 employees with immediate plans to continue hiring in the near future.Phytelligence was founded by Dr. Amit Dhingra in 2012 out of his Horticulture Genomics and Biotechnology Research laboratory at Washington State University and is headquartered in Seattle with offices in Pullman, Washington and Portland, Oregon.