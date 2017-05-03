DMI Acquires Lochbridge and Enters the Connected Car and IoT Market

DMI Acquires Market Leader Lochbridge and Launches Business Centered on the Connected Car, IoT and Big Data Analytics

Today DMI, a global leader in end-to-end mobility solutions, announced the acquisition of Detroit-based Lochbridge, a market leader in bringing IoT solutions to the automotive, healthcare, financial services and manufacturing sectors.Through proven and award-winning deployments for some of the most ambitious adopters of connectivity, Lochbridge has enabled more than $1.5 billion in new annual revenues for its clients. Together, the companies will help organizations across industries rethink how they use mobility and digital solutions to better serve their end customers. As we enter an era where there will be 50 billion connected devices, the know-how to connect and operate across the Internet of Things will be critical to how companies compete.Lochbridge has delivered first-ever business solutions for connecting devices:: The Company was a pioneer in developing and deploying connected car solutions, growing quickly within the automotive and manufacturing space. Lochbridge has since brought its depth of experience and learning to additional industries such as financial services, public sector and healthcare.: Lochbridge is a critical acquisition as DMI continues to partner with its clients to conceive and deliver a new breed of connected services. With the advent of IoT, DMI aims to help clients expand the types of devices they rely on to engage customers, enable their employees, drive operational efficiencies and create new revenue opportunities.: Together, DMI and Lochbridge have helped some of world's top brands create new service offerings leveraging their connected vehicles and advanced analytics, including Tennant Company, Covenant Transport, and five of the top automotive OEMs in the world."Organizations across industries are actively seeking new ways to engage their customers wherever, whenever and however they want and to monetize those interactions. DMI's acquisition of Lochbridge is a natural extension of our mission to help our customers win in a connected world. With our depth in mobility, commerce, analytics and modernizing platforms for the connected world, we are well positioned to be the partner of choice for our customers on this journey.""Lochbridge has focused on digital innovation and our ability to engineer a connected world. Through connectivity, extraction and analytics, we create a 'sixth sense' into businesses and products. This excites customers with new connected experiences and delivers new sources of revenue and cost savings. What excites me is that DMI and Lochbridge together represent the world's only mobility + IoT + digital services company, underpinned by best-in-class analytics."DMI, the world's first end-to-end mobility company, combines all the skills and services necessary to deliver mobile enterprise solutions. Built to reinvent business through mobility, DMI has expertise in mobile strategy, UX, web, and app development, omni-channel commerce, brand and marketing, big data management and analytics, and secure device and app management. The company's unique, integrated approach to mobility has resulted in dramatic growth as well as an expanding client base, which includes hundreds of Fortune 1000 commercial clients and all fifteen U.S. Federal Departments. Additional information is available at www.dminc.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Google+.