Changing The Narrative of Homeownership - Richmond, CA
"Far too many residents are not aware of the resources and tools available to assist their home ownership dreams," says Nikki Beasley, RNHS Executive Director, "so it's time to empower the community and the entire Bay Area with the 'access' they need and want to make their family dreams come true." The current economic climate does not have be a barrier to what remains the #1 wealth builder for anyone - Home Ownership. Keynote speaker Anne Price, President, Insight Center for Community Economic Development, will share important information about the direct relationship between homeownership and the climate of the economy along with much more insight in this area.
Forbes Magazine writer Lawrence Yun says in a 2014 article that "... sustainable homeownership has provided for wealth accumulation for owners. According to the Federal Reserve's Survey of Consumer Finances, a typical homeowner's net worth was $195,400, while that of renters was $5,400 as of 2013.
Homeownership provides social benefits beyond pure financial and economic benefits. Research on the subject has found that, other things being equal, children of homeowners do better in school (higher test scores and lower anti-social behaviors).
In 2014 the New York Times printed an article, "Homeownership and Wealth Creation," which stated that "Homeownership long has been central to Americans' ability to amass wealth; even with the substantial decline in wealth after the housing bust, the net worth of homeowners over time has significantly outpaced that of renters, who tend as a group to accumulate little if any wealth."
Credit scores are also a very pivotal part of homeownership and at this May 20th event there will be assistance in this area. Attendees will receive a FREE voucher to use where they can obtain their credit score and counseling to ensure they are in a position to receive the many resources and keys that that will unlock the doors to homeownership. It's possible and the resources are just waiting to be used.
Changing the Narrative of Homeownership is sponsored by Bank of America, Union Bank, Bank of the West and Chase, along with many community-based organization partners. This event is also supported by East Bay Housing Organization.
The event takes place on May 20th, 9:00 am - 3:00 pm at John F. Kennedy High School, 4300 Cutting St., Richmond, California. Register right away at this link - http://ow.ly/
