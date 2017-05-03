GSF Mortgage Recognized As Top Workplace For Fourth Consecutive Year

GSF Mortgage Wins Top Workplace Award

-- GSF Mortgage Corp. is honored to be recognized as a Top Workplace for the fourth year in a row by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. GSF was the runner up out of 75 companies in the small business category to be presented with the Top Workplace Award for 2017. The Journal Sentinel's Top Workplace Program is a yearly celebration of Southeastern Wisconsin's best places to work, as chosen by the employees themselves.Now in its eighth year, the Top Workplace program is a partnership between the Journal Sentinel and WorkplaceDynamics, a suburban Philadelphia company that specializes in surveying employees and analyzing data. To be eligible, a business must have at least 50 employees in Southeastern Wisconsin."The Top Workplaces award is not a popularity contest," says Doug Claffey, CEO of WorkplaceDynamics. "People often mistakenly assume it's all about fancy perks and benefits. To be a Top Workplace, organizations must meet high standards for organizational health. Having a good workplace is essential for hiring, retaining and motivating talent."GSF Mortgage President Chad Jampedro is honored to be in a leadership position at a company that is recognized year after year as one of the top workplaces in Southeastern Wisconsin. "We are very pleased to be recognized among the Top Workplace winners," Jampedro says. "This is special to GSF since it is voted on by our employees. We put tremendous effort into creating a supportive and effective work environment and this recognition shows that our efforts are paying off. Congratulations to all the 2017 recipients."GSF Mortgage continues to expand and is currently looking to fill a number of positions throughout the United States including branch managers, mortgage underwriters and mortgage processors. If you are looking for a dynamic company with a great work culture, benefits and a remarkable reputation, please visit gogsf.com/careers.# # #GSF Mortgage is an established and experienced direct mortgage lender with more than 23 years of lending experience. We continue to serve the next generation of homeowners by designing and maintaining a solution based and efficient Mortgage process. We pride ourselves on consistency and integrity, which is why the average tenure of a GSF employee is more than 10 years. With over 40 locations nationwide, our team continues to grow and thrive. Interested in finding out more about us? Visit us at GoGSF.com and check out our available career opportunities.