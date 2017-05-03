News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Tax Reform Expert, Julio Gonzalez, Headlines Roundtable Discussion at Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach
Roundtable at Mar-a-lago to share perspectives on the new Administration and private investment opportunities.
The main purpose of this roundtable is to discuss the policies of the new Administration and considerations for family offices and direct investing. Members of the private sector in attendance will share perspectives on the new Administration and private investment opportunities.
The roundtable will feature tax reform expert and lead, Julio Gonzalez. Tax Reform is a primary focus of the new Administration and Julio visits weekly with the Senate, Congress and Administration to help craft tax reform that best supports GDP growth.
Lead, Joe Kalish, will then address regulatory reform. Regulatory Reform Officers are being added to each Federal agency to research current regulations and make recommendations to the Administration for repeal. A repeal or revamp of Dodd-Frank may be on the horizon and the Administration directed the Secretary of Commerce to review regulations hampering American manufacturing.
Lead, Larry Hilzenrath, will address monetary policy. This year, the new Administration will most likely nominate three new board governors, and in 2018, will nominate a new Chair and Vice Chair for the Federal Reserve Board.
Julio Gonzalez will then speak about real estate and affordable housing and the potential impacts on this sector from the drafted reform.
Joe Kalish will cover military spending. The Administration is seeking a $54 billion increase in military spending. Fellow NATO countries are expected to boost their defense spending as well. A discussion will be had about the broader impact of increased military spending and what wealth managers, private investors, and family offices should consider before investing in this space.
http://gonzalezfamilyoffice.com
Media Contact
Melissa Ferguson
4404632371
mferguson@engineeredtaxservices.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse