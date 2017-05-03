Tax Reform Expert, Julio Gonzalez, Headlines Roundtable Discussion at Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach

Roundtable at Mar-a-lago to share perspectives on the new Administration and private investment opportunities.

Engineered Family Offices

Media Contact

Melissa Ferguson

4404632371

mferguson@engineeredtaxservices.com Melissa Ferguson4404632371

End

-- This Wednesday, Julio P. Gonzalez, CEO of Engineered Family Offices, will headline as keynote and panel member along with family office executives and economic advisors for the invitation-only roundtable at Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida. This event will be hosted by Bonaventure Equity from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.The main purpose of this roundtable is to discuss the policies of the new Administration and considerations for family offices and direct investing. Members of the private sector in attendance will share perspectives on the new Administration and private investment opportunities.The roundtable will feature tax reform expert and lead, Julio Gonzalez. Tax Reform is a primary focus of the new Administration and Julio visits weekly with the Senate, Congress and Administration to help craft tax reform that best supports GDP growth.Lead, Joe Kalish, will then address regulatory reform. Regulatory Reform Officers are being added to each Federal agency to research current regulations and make recommendations to the Administration for repeal. A repeal or revamp of Dodd-Frank may be on the horizon and the Administration directed the Secretary of Commerce to review regulations hampering American manufacturing.Lead, Larry Hilzenrath, will address monetary policy. This year, the new Administration will most likely nominate three new board governors, and in 2018, will nominate a new Chair and Vice Chair for the Federal Reserve Board.Julio Gonzalez will then speak about real estate and affordable housing and the potential impacts on this sector from the drafted reform.Joe Kalish will cover military spending. The Administration is seeking a $54 billion increase in military spending. Fellow NATO countries are expected to boost their defense spending as well. A discussion will be had about the broader impact of increased military spending and what wealth managers, private investors, and family offices should consider before investing in this space.