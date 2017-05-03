News By Tag
Serial Entrepreneur Jason Sherman Creates Startup Essentials Udemy Course
Jason Sherman, a successful entrepreneur who has been running startups for almost a decade has created an online course based on his methodologies, tactics, strategies and real life stories.
Available on Udemy, new entrepreneurship course, "Startup Essentials", has come at an opportune time. Entrepreneurship programs in universities and colleges have been growing at an extraordinary pace. Jason Sherman has been acting as a mentor, coach, and judge at various universities, accelerators, hackathons, and startup programs in the Tri-State area for years. One of his startups: Instamour, graduated from the StartFast Venture Accelerator in 2014 and continues to grow and succeed. He has applied the same methods he has been using for his own startups for others that he helps on a regular basis.
"The goal of this course is to help entrepreneurs succeed. The problem with most courses is that they are created by millionaires who don't even know what the word bootstrapping means. I wanted to make sure that everything in the course is easily replicable and that anyone can do it." said course creator Jason Sherman. Sherman teaches most entrepreneurs how to bootstrap their startup and succeed without funding. Landing an investment for a new startup is almost impossible, especially in certain areas of the world.
Sherman has been mentoring and helping startups around the world for the better part of a decade. During this time he has found that entrepreneurs make the same mistakes repeatedly. His course helps future entrepreneurs avoid those mistakes. "I followed Jason's course and built my first company. He showed me so many valuable resources, and the best way to validate my idea and build an MVP. I'm on my way to getting my first hundred customers!" said Sonia Lemos, CMO of Kinokoa. "The course is a wealth of knowledge and I'm glad I found it. It's so hard to get realistic advice from startup founders. Startup Essentials is as realistic as it gets!"
The course is available on Udemy at: http://udemy.com/
