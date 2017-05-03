News By Tag
Crawford Packaging Growing with GrowPack Consumables Line
"GrowPack offers a full line of produce products that help our customers save money, while adding value through advanced technology resulting in high shelf impact," noted Vice President of Crawford Packaging's Produce Packaging Division, Stuart Jackson. "We have been working with our customers to identify their packaging requirements to improve performance in both production and presentation;
High Quality Products with Added Value
Working with world class supply partners, the GrowPack brand offers Food Grade approved produce consumables designed to meet the varying demands of growers/packers in today's market. Offering an unparalleled line of products, GrowPack produce products offers growers innovative technology and marketing capabilities to help them stand out on the shelf.
Decreased Consumption Through Packaging
Utilizing innovative product solutions, GrowPack aims to reduce costs while improving green packaging initiatives and consumption. GrowPack packaging solutions can reduce packaging by up to 25%, improving shipping efficiencies and minimizing impactful packaging waste.
GrowPack is available today by contacting Crawford Packaging at 1-519-659-0507 or by email at info@crawfordpackaging.com. For more information on Crawford, visit us at https://cpsupplyline.com.
About Crawford Packaging: Crawford Packaging is a North American provider of innovative packaging solutions. We provide our clients with full service solutions ranging from full automation equipment to the daily supplies needed to keep their packaging operations running at peak performance.
We identify and provide ways to improve productivity and R.O.I.; by providing quality solutions that make our clients stand out from the crowd and provide a positive brand interaction with their consumers. At Crawford Packaging, performance is our promise.
