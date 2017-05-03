 
Ash Properties breaks ground on newest shopping center named The Shoppes of St. Johns

New shopping center is located on U.S. 1, just north of CR-210
 
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Ash Properties has broken ground on their newest shopping center in St. Johns County. The Shoppes of St. Johns is located at 10850 U.S. 1 in Ponte Vedra Beach, just north of state road 210. The center will be a combination of both retail and office space and Ash Properties has the anchor tenant in place.

"We are excited to get started on this new center and happy to have Ace Hardware on board as our anchor tenant," said Randall Whitfield, COO of Ash Properties. "This property has about 26,000 square feet of retail space and will bring some great new shops to the neighborhood."

The Shoppes of St. Johns is in a prime location near Ponte Vedra's growing residential community. It will bring some great shopping options for people in Nocatee and the new residential and golf course neighborhoods in the area. The center will have ample parking for shopping convenience and easy access to U.S. 1. In addition to the retail space, there will also be approximately 16,000 square feet of office space for lease. For more information, visit ashproperties.com/property/st-johns-shoppes/ or call (904) 999-4909.

About Ash Properties

Ash Properties is a locally owned real estate development company with more than 40 years of combined experience in the leasing, management and development of commercial, retail, storage and office space properties. Ash Properties develops and leases creative and innovative properties to meet the demands of local, regional and national companies. They offer an extensive and growing property portfolio in a variety of locations. Ash Properties has an intense commitment to excellence and a focus on integrity and reliability to create opportunity for the businesses of today and tomorrow. More information can be found at www.ashproperties.com.

Media Contact
Kelly White
904-232-3001
kelly.white@cfmedia.net
Source:Ash Properties
