News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
NPSA Foundation Launches new Soccer Club NPSA Vista
This club will provide a Premier soccer experience with professional coaching, form teams that compete in the Puget Sound Premier League, and all the other things that are associated with standard premier soccer clubs but, with one rather significant difference, it will be completely free of charge.
For this innovative project, NPSA Foundation has partnered with the Smilow Rainier Vista Boys & Girls Club and the Odessa Brown Children's Clinic in Seattle. This program will use soccer as a platform to teach healthy social and emotional skills so that the players will be successful not only on the field but in their schools, homes and communities.
"Youth sports are currently based on a pay-to-play model; which creates a stigma that the only way to succeed is to pay big dollars to participate. This ultimately prevents a lot of youth growing up here from playing sports and being active. For this reason, it has been years since our Boys & Girls Club has offered soccer. Since the inception of our partnership with Adam and the NPSA foundation, we have been able to create a sustainable model which provides quality programming for underserved youth. This partnership is the vital link that completes a network of support; allowing need and desire to be the foundations for kids enjoying soccer, rather than ability to pay premium costs," said Amanda Le, Athletic Director at the Smilow Rainier Vista Boys & Girls Club.
"We are so very excited to able to extend our health home in a fun and creative way especially since we will be able to reach many children that might have a difficult time making it through our clinic doors. Team sports offer an amazing opportunity to teach extremely valuable life skills; communication, decision making, emotional regulation and pride." Said Mark Fadool, Clinical Director at Odessa Brown.
Tryouts for the NPSA Vista team program will be held at the Smilow Rainier Vista Boys & Girls Club facility starting May 30th and run through June 3rd. All players, boys and girls, born in 2009, 2008, 2007 and 2006 are eligible to tryout with registration currently open.
NPSA Foundation Founder and Director of Coaching, Adam Nowland, is an English, former professional soccer player that made over 200 appearances in a career spanning 12 years in the top divisions in England.
"Everywhere else in the world, soccer is accessible to all. Here in the US, whether at the Rec, Select or Premier levels, there is a considerable cost to play the game which prevents many kids from having the opportunity. I started the NPSA Foundation to enable kids to participate in a structured, professional soccer development program and give all players the platform to fulfill their potential without the financial demands of youth soccer being an obstacle. The NPSA Vista soccer club is the next stage in our long-term plan to provide soccer for all." said Nowland.
For more information on the NPSA Vista soccer club and the upcoming tryouts, visit www.npsafoundation.com. Registration is now open and free of charge.
About NPSA Foundation
Since its launch in 2015, NPSA Foundation has provided professionally-
About Rainier Vista Boys & Girls Club
Rainier Vista gives kids a place to call their own, where they can have fun, get a hot meal, be creative, be a part of a team, get help with homework or just hang out with friends. They offer a safe, fun, inclusive and inspiring place that kids and their families count on every day. Their mission is to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need them most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens.
About Odessa Brown Children's Clinic
Odessa Brown Children's Clinic (OBCC) is a community clinic of Seattle Children's Hospital located in Seattle's Central District. Children from birth through 21 receive care from a team of specially trained pediatric care providers. OBCC provides medical, dental, mental health and nutrition services to all families, regardless of their ability to pay.
Media Contact
Adam Nowland
4253877366
***@npsatitans.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse