Dolphin Debit Names Christy Nusz VP and Regional Sales Manager
Christy Nusz will enable Dolphin to expand its operations serving credit unions and banks in the West and Midwest
Based in Kansas City, Nusz will be working with Dolphin Debit client credit unions and banks across several states, primarily in the West and Midwest. She will play a key role in helping the company expand and gain more of a national presence beyond its historic focus on the Southeast and South Central regions.
Nusz has more than 30 years of financial services experience. She spent 22 of those years at NCR Corp. as a financial account manager, concentrating on client service and sales team support. She later excelled as director of financial sales with Welch ATM, which was purchased by Cardtronics in 2014.
"In her role as vice president and regional sales director, we are looking to Christy Nusz to continue what we know she does best, which is building strong customer relationships with the backing of an experienced and customer-oriented operations team," said Gary Walston, co-founder of Dolphin Debit.
Dolphin Debit now has bank and credit union clients in 28 states.
About Dolphin Debit
Dolphin Debit Access is a full-service ATM management company that owns and operates ATMs for financial institutions. Dolphin's turnkey ATM service includes deployment of new ATM equipment combined with terminal driving, ATM maintenance, armored car service, communications, monitoring and dispatch, and cash management. Dolphin Debit operates all types of equipment in various on-premises and off-premises venues. In addition, Dolphin Debit has the rights to install and operate drive-up ATMs at Walmart/Murphy USA locations in multiple states. Dolphin Debit customizes solutions to the specific needs of clients, with a flexible, cost-saving approach that enables redeployment of company assets to improve the bottom line. For more information, visit http://www.dolphindebit.com.
