Hyperbiotics Co-Founder Establishes Change for Women Collective to Empower Women and Girls
"The idea for Change for Women came about when we discovered that shifting U.S. policies would be responsible for the loss of billions of dollars of funding for thousands of health programs impacting women around the world," said Morea. "We have always been proud supporters of improving maternal health and healthy birthing in developing countries, but we have been astounded at the level of discrimination and oppression that is impacting the lives of hundreds of millions of girls and women worldwide. We knew it was time to take a stand."
Change for Women focuses support around six main issues as the barriers to human rights and equality for women everywhere: Education, Safety and Equality, Women's Health and Family Planning, Maternal Health and Childbirth, Breastfeeding and Parental Support, and Economic Empowerment. By breaking down these roadblocks, the collective hopes to give girls and women the lifesaving tools they need to succeed and thrive.
Businesses who join Change for Women as a collective partner commit to using their platform to support and give back to one or more of the changemaker organizations who share the vision of a happier, healthier future for women everywhere.
Learn more about Change for Women at https://changeforwomen.org/
About Hyperbiotics:
Hyperbiotics is a mission-driven health and wellness company that delivers superior probiotic formulas to support more healthy days. Backed by the latest research and the long-standing knowledge that the secret to health begins in the gut, Hyperbiotics formulates premium probiotic supplements (now available at Target) that support the foundation of human health.
Kristin Quigley Adams
***@hyperbiotics.com
