Hyperbiotics Co-Founder Establishes Change for Women Collective to Empower Women and Girls

May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
9876543

HENDERSON, Nev. - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- In celebration of International Women's Day, Hyperbiotics Co-founder Jamie Morea launched Change for Women, a collective of creative leaders and brands joining forces to support health, human rights, and equality for girls and women all over the world. The collective funds and supports 18 local and global non-profit partners working to end gender inequality once and for all.

"The idea for Change for Women came about when we discovered that shifting U.S. policies would be responsible for the loss of billions of dollars of funding for thousands of health programs impacting women around the world," said Morea. "We have always been proud supporters of improving maternal health and healthy birthing in developing countries, but we have been astounded at the level of discrimination and oppression that is impacting the lives of hundreds of millions of girls and women worldwide. We knew it was time to take a stand."

Change for Women focuses support around six main issues as the barriers to human rights and equality for women everywhere: Education, Safety and Equality, Women's Health and Family Planning, Maternal Health and Childbirth, Breastfeeding and Parental Support, and Economic Empowerment. By breaking down these roadblocks, the collective hopes to give girls and women the lifesaving tools they need to succeed and thrive.

Businesses who join Change for Women as a collective partner commit to using  their platform to support and give back to one or more of the changemaker organizations who share the vision of a happier, healthier future for women everywhere.

Learn more about Change for Women at https://changeforwomen.org/.

About Hyperbiotics:

Hyperbiotics is a mission-driven health and wellness company that delivers superior probiotic formulas to support more healthy days. Backed by the latest research and the long-standing knowledge that the secret to health begins in the gut, Hyperbiotics formulates premium probiotic supplements (now available at Target) that support the foundation of human health. Learn more by visiting hyperbiotics.com, and on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/hyperbiotics/?fref=ts), Twitter (https://twitter.com/Hyperbiotics), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/hyperbiotics/),  Pinterest (https://www.pinterest.com/hyperbiotics/), and Healthy Living Blog (https://www.hyperbiotics.com/pages/healthy-living)

Kristin Quigley Adams
Marketing & PR Coordinator
***@hyperbiotics.com
Click to Share