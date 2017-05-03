 
Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
9876543


Texas Trust Credit Union Celebrates Opening of New Headquarters

The Arlington-based credit union renovated a 37,000 sq-foot building, turning it into a state-of-the-art facility.
 
 
Texas Trust's boardroom includes a nine-screen video wall
Texas Trust's boardroom includes a nine-screen video wall
 
ARLINGTON, Texas - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Texas Trust Credit Union has completed the renovation of its new corporate headquarters. The 37,000-square-foot building, which Texas Trust purchased in 2012, was completely overhauled to create a state-of-the-art facility for the growing credit union.

The two-story building is conveniently located at I-20 and Little Road. It is part of the former Cordovan Office Park, which is fully owned by Texas Trust, and has been renamed Texas Trust Business Park.

The new headquarters unites the credit union's executive staff, member contact center, marketing, training, mortgage and investment services and other departments that had been dispersed at various locations. Currently some 110 employees occupy the building, which has the potential to accommodate up to 150.

A second building within the office park is an investment property and is 85 percent leased to a range of commercial tenants.

Texas Trust's new headquarters includes an array of high-tech features, including a nine-screen video wall in the executive boardroom, the ability to link conference rooms together for common presentations, and video displays throughout the hallways and offices for live broadcast coverage or company simulcasts. Employees can also reserve meeting space anywhere in the building using an advanced online tool.

The renovated headquarters also hosts Texas Trust's newly launched Constellation Training Center, equipped with the latest learning and presentation technologies. The Center easily accommodates all headquarters staff when set theatre-style and up to 65 team members when set classroom style. The center is used for new employee training and for leadership development and sales and member services workshops. It is also used to host Texas Trust's monthly all-hands briefings, which are broadcast to employees at headquarters and at the credit union's branches.

The renovation turned a building constructed in the 1980s into a highly-functional, modern, colorful, and inspiring workplace.

The facility offers a mix of open work spaces to foster collaboration and team huddles with offices that offer visual and acoustical privacy. The design reinforces Texas Trust's mission and brand through bold graphics and bright colors. The corporate boardroom was designed with a barrel vaulted ceiling, reminiscent of an airport hangar, to pay tribute to Texas Trust's beginnings as Vought Aircraft Employee Credit Union.

"The interior of our headquarters creates a bright and energetic atmosphere to inspire and motivate employees and generate a positive workplace," said Jim Minge, president and CEO of Texas Trust Credit Union. "We also wanted the space to reflect our core values and mission as a member-owned financial cooperative."

Texas Trust hosted a community-wide open house May 6, with dignitaries Michael Jacobson, President of Arlington Chamber of Commerce; Tony Rutigliano, President of Downtown Arlington Management Corporation; Bill Coppola, President of the TCC Southeast Campus; David Cook, Mayor of Mansfield; and a number of ambassadors from the Arlington Chamber. Patrick Tyler, an ambassador of the Arlington Chamber presented Texas Trust with a Commendation from the U.S. Senate recognizing the occasion, signed by Senator Ted Cruz.

Attendees toured the building and enjoyed family-friendly activities that included a rock climbing wall, a cash cube, free food and a ceremonial cake, and entertainment.

Interior design, space planning, construction management, and furnishings were managed by Mary Beth Clark and Carol Holley with the Interior Design Group. Wall graphics and the framed artwork throughout the building was designed internally by the Texas Trust marketing department.

Photos of the new headquarters and from the grand opening can be viewed and downloaded at http://www.texastrustcu.org/media.

About Texas Trust Credit Union
Texas Trust Credit Union was created in 1936 when a group of Chance Vought Aircraft Corporation employees pooled their savings so they could help each other achieve financial goals. Today, more than 84,500 members are served through checking and savings accounts; loans (personal, mortgage, auto, and small business); credit cards; insurance products; and investment services. Texas Trust Credit Union supports local students through its "Spirit Debit Rewards" program. With every eligible swipe of an SDR card, funds are donated to the school or district of the member's choosing. To date, Texas Trust has donated over $1.4 million since August 2011. Texas Trust serves members in Dallas, Tarrant, Henderson, Ellis, and Johnson counties through 17 locations in Mansfield, Arlington, Grand Prairie, Cedar Hill, Midlothian, DeSoto, Hurst, and Athens. With assets of $1 billion, Texas Trust is one of the largest credit unions in North Texas and the 17th largest in Texas. For more information, visit http://www.TexasTrustCU.org or follow us on facebook.com/texastrustcu or Twitter at @texastrustcu

