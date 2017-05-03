Country(s)
Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland, Inc., Celebrates Hats & HorsesTM—The 25th Annual Culinary Extravaganza Benefits Homebound Elders and Disabled
BALTIMORE - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Hunt Valley, MD –We announce our 25th Annual Culinary Extravaganza,
Hats & HorsesTM: An Evening at the Races, to benefit Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland, Inc. This event will be held on Monday, May 22, at the Grand Lodge, 304 International Cir, Hunt Valley, MD 21030, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. May is Older Americans Month and fittingly—our hats are off to our clients! All proceeds from this event go to provide nutritious meals to homebound elderly and disabled adults in Central Maryland.
BGE has stepped forward as the event's lead sponsor, with a sizeable contribution toward our fundraising goal. Many others have stepped up to say that they too, take their hats off to salute the older Americans we serve every day—we thank them all.
Fifteen (15) of Baltimore's premier chefs will present their gourmet stylings to those in attendance for one night, but the proceeds for this event will feed thousands of Meals on Wheels' clients for days and weeks.
Chef Jerry Edwards of Chef's Expressions has participated at this event since its inception, 25 years ago, and is a passionate spokesperson for both the event and the mission of Meals on Wheels. He is available for media appearances to tell the powerful story of nutritious food creating positive results in the lives of our clientele.
A sampling of restaurants include: Chef's Expressions, Rachel—New American Cuisine, Innovative Gourmet, Pierpoint, La Scala, Matsuri, Saval Foods, Points South Latin Kitchen, La Tavola and The Elephant, along with decadent desserts by Charm City Cakes, Dangerously Delicious Pies, and Parfections. In the BGE Grandstand Tent there will be a Tasting Room featuring adult libations from area distillers, wineries and breweries. Live music will be provided by David Zee Music.
This year's event introduces a new approach to the silent auction activities, participants will bid on an array of prizes using their smart phone or the numerous electronic tablets provided for the evening's festivities.
There will also be electronic horse-racing and two very tempting raffle prizes—a catered six-course, wine-paired dinner for eight, courtesy of Chef Jerry Edwards of Chef's Expressions, and a week's stay in a Paris apartment that accommodates four. The apartment is located on the charming Rue Mouffetard in the Fifth Arrondissement (Latin Quarter) on the Left Bank.
Only 200 tickets at $50 are available for the gourmet dinner, and 100 tickets at $50 for the Paris apartment—you need not be present to win! Tickets to the event and the raffle tickets can be purchased online by visiting: https://www.mealsonwheelsmd.org/
Stephanie Archer-Smith, Executive Director, Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland said of the upcoming Hats & Horses event, "We are pleased at the response to this event and are working to assure it is the highlight of Baltimore's social season. Our salute to those we serve is fitting during May—Older Americans month. Support for this fundraiser has been amazing due to advance planning from the Board of Directors and Event Committee.
The event also gives us a chance to highlight the programs and services of the organization for a receptive audience," she added, "as we provide more than a meal TM and make an impact on the lives of those who are homebound or disabled."
Last year, Meals on Wheels delivered nearly one million nutritious meals to homebound elderly and disabled individuals in Baltimore City, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George's and parts of Frederick counties.
About Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland
Founded in 1960, Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland, Inc. is a nonprofit organization that enables homebound seniors and disabled individuals to eat well and remain in their own homes in Central Maryland. A dedicated staff and volunteer corps prepare and deliver nearly one million nutritious meals each year. The organization also provides grocery shopping and other community connections to help individuals maintain their independence and age in place with grace
and dignity.
To learn more about Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland and their programs, visit: www.mealsonwheelsmd.org or call 410-558-0932.
