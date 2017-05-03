Vickie Hampton Appointed Assistant Vice President for TPA ASC

Claims manager promoted to assistant vice president for workers' compensation and property & casualty third party administrator.

-- Alternative Service Concepts (ASC), a national Third Party Claims Administrator (TPA), announced the promotion of Ms. Vickie Hampton to company Assistant Vice President (AVP.) Ms. Hampton is responsible for managing multiple ASC claim offices, partnering with several key clients and driving quality and performance through best claim practices. Ms. Hampton joined ASC in 2003.Ms. Hampton has more than 20 years' experience in the insurance industry. Prior to her AVP appointment, she held the position of claims manager for the Nashville Metro Injury-On-Duty Program and Metro Hospital Authority Work Related Injury Program for Nashville General Hospital, Bordeaux Hospital LTC, and Knowles Homes. She had previously been a senior adjuster for both Metro accounts since their 2004 inception at ASC. Her former background includes a position as a litigated indemnity claims adjuster with her former employer, TN School Boards Association. Ms. Hampton earned a BS in Psychology from TN State University."Vickie has played a pivotal role in developing ASC's client programs over the past ten years," said Pam Finch, COO. "Her experience level and claims knowledge will provide a definite enhancement to the management side of our claims operation while affording Alternative Service Concepts the opportunity to fully utilize her client development skills."Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Alternative Service Concepts, LLC ("ASC") is an integrity-based company delivering workers' compensation and P&C claims management expertise and customized solutions to its partners. With offices located strategically throughout the nation, ASC and its predecessors have provided workers' compensation and property/casualty claims management services for over 30 years. Since its inception, ASC has built a reputation for loyalty, integrity, flexibility, and expertise consistently exceeding customer expectations which is why Alternative Service Concepts was named a Best Places to Work in Insurance by Business Insurance three consecutive years. www.ascrisk.com.