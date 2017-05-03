News By Tag
Professional Neuro Monitoring Solutions in San Antonio Announced by EPIOM
EPIOM has announced its offer of professional neuro monitoring solutions in San Antonio, Texas. These professional intraoperative neuro monitoring solutions are tailored to fit the needs of both patient and surgeon and 24-hour support is available.
Those wishing to learn more about the professional intraoperative neuro monitoring solutions provided by EPIOM can browse through the EPIOM website, EpiomNeuro.com. Those wishing to reach EPIOM for questions about its intraoperative neuro monitoring solutions in San Antonio can call 210-649-6421 or use the contact form found on the EPIOM website.
About EPIOM:
EPIOM is a physician-owned and surgeon-directed company that proudly offers professional intraoperative neuromonitoring solutions (IONM) for physicians and hospitals in the San Antonio, Texas area. EPIOM's entire team consists of experienced, thoroughly-vetted professionals that have at the very least a bachelor's degree and either possesses a Certification in Neurophysiologic Intraoperative Monitoring (CNIM) or is working towards this certification. Within the EPIOM website, http://epiomneuro.com, visitors can learn more about the IONM solutions offered in San Antonio. This website also provides information useful for patients. To reach EPIOM, call 210-649-6421 or fill out and submit the simple contact form found on the EPIOM website.
