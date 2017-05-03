 
Reduce Labor Costs and Shrink with Innovative Yogurt Merchandiser

 
 
FFR Power Zone FlexRoller System for Yogurt
FFR Power Zone FlexRoller System for Yogurt
 
TWINSBURG, Ohio - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Save on labor and shrink expenses while increasing yogurt sales with FFR Merchandising's Power Zone® FlexRoller™ System for Yogurt.

The Power Zone® FlexRoller™ System for Yogurt provides savings on labor and shrink costs with an easy-to-stock design, gravity-feed facing, first-in first-out rotation, and easily identifiable out of stocks. The system also helps to increase sales by keeping product visible and accessible at all times, creating an appealing and eye-catching display.

The gravity-feed design with integrated rollers provides a smooth self-facing experience for shoppers, keeping product front and center at all times.  Clear PivotPoint™ Retainers and cut-away divider shapes allow containers to be shopped from any angle, while the low-profile shelf and supports maximize product pack-out in a section.

The merchandising system's flexible design allows different package sizes and shapes to be merchandised in-line together, including multipacks and larger containers.  The system enables two-high stacking of most products, and three-high stacking of Greek cups.

FFR Merchandising, Inc. leads the industry in providing Total Retail Solutions® designed to increase sales, improve category management, limit shrink and reduce labor at the point of sale.  These products include merchandising and loss prevention systems; label, sign and literature holders; product merchandisers and display components; as well as fresh area merchandising products, supplies and backroom organization solutions.  FFR offers start-to-finish solution delivery, including consultation, design, prototyping, production, fulfillment and purchase consolidation. From the front door to the backroom, FFR provides merchandising, display, and efficiency tools for the entire store.

For more information, or to request a free 2017 FFR TOTAL RETAIL SOLUTIONS®catalog, call toll-free (800) 422-2547, or visit www.ffr.com.  View the product web page: Power Zone® FlexRoller™ System for Yogurt (https://www.ffr.com/product/1282/power-zone-flexroller-sy...)
