News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Starlight Homes Has Two Locations For San Antonio Assisted Living
Starlight Homes announced recently that they have beds available in their assisted living facilities. The company provides two locations for San Antonio assisted living in areas that offer quiet and comfort for their residents.
Andreen and Andre McDonald own and operate Starlight Homes, paying special attention to those who suffer from memory loss. The owners assure loved ones of their residents that they are fully equipped and staffed to provide loving care to those suffering with Alzheimer's or dementia, as well as other memory impairment conditions. Memory loss is a condition that often requires special care as the needs of those residents can change every day. Starlight Homes has experienced staff in both of their locations that ensures each resident is properly cared for, no matter their level of care need.
Each staff member at Starlight Homes takes education and training that is required by the State of Texas to care for those with memory loss conditions, as well as general residents. Both locations have a staff that is dedicated to offering the highest quality of around the clock care. Loved ones who are considering the transition to San Antonio assisted living for a family member are urged to contact Starlight Homes to schedule a time when they can tour both homes and have specific care questions answered by a member of their qualified staff.
About Starlight Homes
Starlight Homes is a small residential facility that is owned and operated by Andreen and Andre McDonald. The McDonalds came to Texas from Jamaica several years ago and have experience caring for the elderly, particularly those with memory impairments. Mr. McDonald holds his Master's degree in Engineering while Mrs. McDonald has a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration with a major in Finance. The couple and their qualified staff manage both San Antonio assisted living facilities with the goal of offering high quality care in a comfortable and relaxing home environment. More information is available at: http://starlight4u.com.
Contact
Starlight4U.com
***@marketreachseo.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse