Contractors will always have the right strap for their application using Bridgeport Solution

Mighty-Hold® Duplex Universal Steel One-Hole Strap supports two MC runs with just one screw

Mighty-Hold® Duplex Universal Steel One-Hole Strap

End

-- Bridgeport Fittings' Mighty-Hold Duplex Universal Steel One-Hole Strap offers a unique, patented feature – the spring-loaded finger, enabling the zinc-plated, steel strap to securely fasten a wide range of AC/MC/MCIA cables.The Bridgeport solution allows for multiple runs of cable to be strapped parallel to each other, using a single fastener, meaning contractors will always have the proper strap for their application.Supporting two runs of AC/MC/FMC, Bridgeport's cULus Listed universal strap accommodates 14/2 to 10/3 AC/MC/MCIA as well as steel or aluminum 3/8" FMC.Bridgeport's Duplex Universal Steel One-Hole Strapis part of Bridgeport's full range of electrical solutions that can be found in the" – a completely stocked selection of quality electrical fittings and innovative product solutions available from major electrical distributorships across the U.S. and Canada.For more information about Bridgeport's solutions that help contractors become more productive on the job site, contact: Bridgeport Fittings, Inc.,705 Lordship Blvd., Stratford, CT 06615; Tel: (203) 377-5944; Fax: (203) 381-3488; or visit Bridgeport's Website at www.bptfittings.com