Industry News





Dental Implants in the Philadelphia Area Start at $2,000

For those with missing teeth, affordable dental implants are available from Affordable Dental Solutions in Exton.
 
 
Affordable dental implants are now in the Philadelphia area.
EXTON, Pa. - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Affordable Dental Solutions (ADS) in Exton is making dental implants affordable in the Philadelphia area. Whether residents are missing a single tooth or multiple teeth, they can reclaim and restore their smiles with dental implants.

Dental implants from ADS in Exton start at only $2,000. This low cost includes the abutment and crown, which add a seamless and finished look to a patient's brand new smile.

"Although our price for dental implants is low, the quality of our materials and the experience of our team is high," says Dr. Michelle Bernreuther, implant professional at ADS and graduate of the Misch International Implant Institute. "We believe that high quality care should be available to everyone."

In addition to Exton, ADS also has offices in Easton, Pottstown, and Reading. The dedicated team at ADS has helped thousands of patients find solutions to missing teeth through dental implants and affordable dentures.

To learn more about dental implants in the Philadelphia area, visit: http://www.extondentalimplants.com/.

About Affordable Dental Solutions: Based in Eastern Pennsylvania, Affordable Dental Solutions is a provider of full dentistry services. For nearly a decade, Affordable Dental Solutions has offered patients procedures such as dental implants, crowns, and dentures at rates much lower than area competitors by utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and by negotiating discounts with implant manufacturing companies. Learn more at http://www.affordabledentalsolutions.com/

Affordable Dental Solutions
