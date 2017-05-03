Country(s)
DataXstream's ISV Enablement Team delivers success for CardConnect
SAP Certification achieved for CardSecure, CardConnect's enterprise payments platform
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- DataXstream, a global SAP solution and services provider, is pleased to announce that our SAP ISV Enablement Team partnered with CardConnect®
DataXstream's ISV Team uses a five-step process to help independent software vendors achieve certification for their products in the SAP marketplace. Whether you are new to the SAP ecosystem or are an established partner, DataXstream can ensure your product certification success. Learn how DataXstream can help you achieve certification for your products.
"We are delighted that CardConnect chose to partner with our ISV Team to achieve SAP certification for its CardSecure payment solution. This certification continues to reinforce DataXstream's position as a leading provider of ISV enablement services and confirms that our proven five-step process delivers." - Todd Hudson, Principal at DataXstream
Our certification process includes assessment, development where needed, rigorous testing and ends with packaging and deployment. We work across multiple landscapes to certify both the build and the delivery of the certified solution. The result is a product that seamlessly installs at your customer location. In addition to one-time certification, we also provide hosting services for dedicated product development landscapes where your product can be positioned for continued success to develop and deploy new product releases as your product matures through its lifecycle.
Put our domain expertise and long-standing relationship with SAP's Integration and Certification Center to work for you. DataXstream is an SAP software solution and technology partner in the SAP PartnerEdge®
About DataXstream, LLC.
For 20 years, DataXstream has been providing SAP products and solutions to our customers. DataXstream has taken multiple products through SAP certification, and understands what it means to have a solution that works seamlessly with your SAP system. For product or partnership information, email rvotto@dataxstream.com, or call 757.345.3437
