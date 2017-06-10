News By Tag
Stop by Sharon's Flower Shop, Killeen; Browse our selection of decorative dish gardens, plants
Each of our dish gardens are arranged in store, using four to six inch seasonal indoor plants that are easy to care for.
Dish Gardens can be used to brighten up any office or home setting. They are the perfect gift for any occasion. Each dish contains plants that requires similar amount of water and sunlight.
Accents such as birds, butterflies, wagons and so much more can be added to each garden to give it a unique look.
Plant selection may include Spathiphyllum (peace lily), Golden Pothos, Ivy, Succulents, Cacti, Ferns and many more.
Dish Gardens start at $34.95. Price range varies depending on the amount and type of plants and the size of the garden.
We also offer a wide range of other easy to care for indoor plants. Plants make great gifts for birthdays, anniversaries, get wells and memorials.
Come by Sharon's Flower to place your order today. Sharon's Flower Shop is located at 104 W Elms Road, Suite 400, Killeen. Orders may be placed in store, online at www.sharonsflowershop.net or by calling (254) 690-4405 Mondays-Fridays from 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. or Saturdays from 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Sharon's Flower Shop delivers to Fort Hood, killeen, Harker Heights as well as some parts of Copperas Cove and Nolanville.
Find us on Facebook/Sharonsflowershop/
Contact
Sharon's Flower Shop
Rosalyn Caldwell/Owner
2546904005
***@yahoo.com
