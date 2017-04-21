News By Tag
The Beatitudes Project Shines Hope Amidst Deepest Human Suffering
Stories Of Death, Loss, Mourning Inspire "Carry On" Featuring Michael W. Smith On 5-Star Acclaimed Beatitudes Album
That message of hope is especially found in the song "Carry On (https://www.facebook.com/
"I love the chorus of the song: Rolling waves of sorrow, rivers of grief. In the valley of the shadow, I feel you walking with me," shares Smith who calls his dad one of the greatest men he's ever known. "When I think about 'blessed are those who mourn,' I think about presence. I think about Emanuel, God with us… anybody who's a God follower, if they were extremely honest with themselves, they probably feel the presence of God in the deepest valley of their lives."
"There will always be this ache and lack and longing," adds Garrard of the grand irony of humanness, our need for certainty in a world where it doesn't really exist. "These are not conditions to be fixed. It's not about finding a ladder to climb up, but about understanding that God is with us… I hope that this project can lift up some heads and encourage people in all kinds of tough situations to keep going with the realization that God is on their side."
"Carry On" is featured on The Beatitudes Project 5-star-acclaimed, multi-artist Beatitudes album that has been featured by Entertainment Weekly (http://ew.com/
The project is also a book, Words From The Hill (An Invitation to the Unexpected) available now from NavPress, and a documentary film, View From the Hill (https://www.youtube.com/
In addition to those that mourn, The Beatitudes Project reveals a wide world of connected stories: real people from all faiths and walks of life who embody mercy, poverty, meekness, the hungry and thirsty, the mourners, the peacemakers and the pure in heart—as seen, heard and experienced through a 21st century lens.
Garrard's own seasons of mourning are chronicled in chapter 2 of the book, "Mourn—The Grief of Change," where he writes about the untimely death of his friend Joe Cox, his family dog Buddy, and his next-door neighbor. He also writes about a lesson in God's presence from actor, activist and Catholic Martin Sheen, and about the loss he felt following the end of his band Delirious? in 2009.
"I missed the raw passion, the vision, the sense that we were going somewhere and saying something," writes Garrard in Words From the Hill. "I missed playing the music we'd written together, and I missed standing alongside Martin [Smith] at the front of the stage, helping to steer a movement with prophetic vision."
Remarkably, Delirious? lead vocalist Martin Smith joins Garrard to write and record "Holy Troublemakers (https://www.facebook.com/
Other artists featured on the album include Amy Grant ("Morning Light (https://www.facebook.com/
For all the latest news and information regarding The Beatitudes Project, go to www.thebeatitudesproject.com, Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/
About Stugiology Music:
Stugiology Music is a record label formed by Stu Garrard, who is perhaps best-known as the guitarist / songwriter for the RIAA Certified Gold-selling, GRAMMY-nominated and Dove Award-winning British band Delirious?. He is also a founding member of One Sonic Society (although no longer with the band) and recorded and released his first solo project in 2013, Of Burdens, Birds, and Stars. When not touring with Michael W. Smith or adding his sonic paint to Casting Crowns, Chris Tomlin, Matt Redman, Meredith Andrews, All Sons & Daughters, Amy Grant and many others' recordings, Garrard is writing, recording, speaking, leading worship and working with JHS (https://www.jhspedals.com/)
About The Fuel Music:
Established in 2008, The Fuel Music & Management Co., LLC, is a leading artist management and artist solutions company that independently distributes music internationally. Based in Tennessee, the Fuel team brings nearly 70 years of combined music industry experience in record label operations, major label distribution and marketing, and artist management for artists ranging from upstart bands to GRAMMY Award nominated, multi-platinum artists. More information on the company can be found at www.thefuelmusic.com.
