The Role of Bone Marrow-Derived Stem Cells in Acute Myeloid Leukemia at Time of Diagnosis

 
 
Stem Cells and Development
Stem Cells and Development
 
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- On diagnosis of acute myeloid leukemia, the mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) in bone marrow often show alterations in gene and protein expression, proliferation capacity, and function, but whether these are a cause or result of malignancy is not well understood. A detailed examination of the possible contribution of bone marrow-derived MSCs to leukemic malignancies is presented in an article in Stem Cells and Development, a peer-reviewed journal from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers (http://www.liebertpub.com/). The article is available free on the Stem Cells and Development (http://online.liebertpub.com/doi/full/10.1089/scd.2016.0295)website until June 4, 2017.

In the article entitled "Alteration Analysis of Bone Marrow Mesenchymal Stromal Cells from De Novo Acute Myeloid Leukemia Patients at Diagnosis (http://online.liebertpub.com/doi/full/10.1089/scd.2016.0295)," Laura Desbourdes, Jorge Domenech, and a team of researchers from Francois Rabelais University and University Hospital of Tours (Tours), University Hospital of Poitiers, University of Paris-Sud, University of Rennes and University Hospital of Rennes, and MicroNiT network, France, extensively investigated the characteristics of MSCs isolated from the bone marrow of patients with acute myeloid leukemia at the time of diagnosis. The researchers reported reduced proliferation capacity that correlated with the expression levels of specific genes, and increased rates of cell death (apoptosis) compared to stem cells from healthy controls. They discuss whether the alterations detected appeared to play a special role in the development of leukemia.

"The investigation of the possible role of stromal cells in hematologic malignancy is replete with contradiction. This paper provides a clear description of the changes in stromal cells that are independent of the leukemic diagnosis," says Editor-in-Chief Graham C. Parker, PhD, The Carman and Ann Adams Department of Pediatrics, Wayne State University School of Medicine, Detroit, MI.

About the Journal
Stem Cells and Development (http://www.liebertpub.com/scd) is an authoritative peer-reviewed journal published 24 times per year in print and online. The Journal is dedicated to communication and objective analysis of developments in the biology, characteristics, and therapeutic utility of stem cells, especially those of the hematopoietic system. A complete table of contents and free sample issue may be viewed on the Stem Cells and Developmentwebsite.

About the Publisher
Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers (http://www.liebertpub.com/) is a privately held, fully integrated media company known for establishing authoritative peer-reviewed journals in many promising areas of science and biomedical research, including Cellular Reprogramming, Tissue Engineering, and Human Gene Therapy. Its biotechnology trade magazine, GEN (Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology News), was the first in its field and is today the industry's most widely read publication worldwide. A complete list of the firm's 80 journals, books, and newsmagazines is available on the Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers website.

Media Contact
Danielle Giordano
914-740-2198
dgiordano@liebertpub.com
