Gallery Shchukin and CATM New York congratulate Sasha Meret on premiere of Incendiary Artifacts

Sasha Meret's vernissage, concurrent with Frieze New York, was a wildly celebrated event for collectors and contemporaries alike.

Mindless Artifact to Transform Roses into Weed (detail) Sasha Meret 2017

-- Contradictorily futuristic and antiquated, relics of a fantastic exploration into dimensional schisms were the highlights of Meret's exhibition of Incendiary Artifacts of Past Digressions. The opening act was a purist challenge to the timeline continuum.Meret's Creative Spring is no less influential on the world stage than it's political counterpart. Combatting the human condition and its insistent demands, Meret has managed to compose a symphonic accomplishment of near staggering proportion.The environmental hub created continues the austerity of Meret's previous Shrine of Hronim. Walking into the gallery was as if entering into Meret's private realm in which dimensions easily folded and flowed from one reality into another. Mythical creatures converged with mechanical icons of future automatonic folklore while his subtle underlying political commentary was gentle in its presentation with whimsicality and juxtaposition of dichotic messaging.The transformative nature of his work brought genuine levity to the crowd which engaged in musical giddiness. His piece, titled Mindless Artifact to Transform Roses into Weed, embodied the improvisational qualities of a masterfully performed jazz ensemble. Those in attendance were impressed with the shear improbability of it all.Giving life to manless drones, Meret provided a social discourse on the desensitized acceptance of contemporary warfare. Daydreamers were put up high on pedestals and revered as modern day oracles. Meret's escapist fantasy provides solace to the disjointed confluence of radical political disarray currently underway.Incendiary Artifacts of Past Digressions remain on view through 30th May.GALLERY SHCHUKIN 110 EAST 31ST STREET NYCGALLERY HOURS MON - SAT 10 AM - 6 PMINQUIRIES: ART@GALLERYSHCHUKIN.COM