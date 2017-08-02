News By Tag
Just new on the market – BHT-1600 by DENSO combines smartphone with mobile data capture
The ruggedized version of the PDA-style BHT-1600 is extremely robust and offers numerous advantages.
Düsseldorf. Modern digitalization is not only a big challenge for all logistics and their sectors such as in transport and production, but also for retail, field & sales automation and the health market. Digitalization is progressing rapidly in all fields, and therefore, the technology with which complex operations are carried out, must be further developed to meet these new requirements. DENSO, part of the Toyota group and inventor of the QR Code, has now launched a new scanner specifically designed to meet the market demand for devices that combine standard mobile data capture with all the advantages of modern smartphones. The BHT-1600 was launched in the style of a Personal Digital Assistant (PDA). It comes with Android™ 6.X and NFC technology. Sina Haupt, Marketing Assistant of the DENSO Auto-ID Business Unit, explains: "Our BHT-1600 in the ruggedized version is much more robust than comparable devices on the market today. One reason for this is the pre-installed special protective cover. The other advantage is the shatterproof Dragontrail™
In addition to its robustness, further key features of the new DENSO Android™ 6.X PDA scanner are the integrated mobile data capture scanning engine coupled with all common standard applications support for wireless communication such as Bluetooth, WiFi or 4G. All this combined with in an appealing design, compact size, and an ergonomic weight. Sina Haupt points out some of the many advantages that the new data capture device offers: "The BHT-1600 increases the user's mobility and makes real-time management of the stock piles in storage possible. Furthermore, the movement of goods can be managed much more easily. That way, the employees can get more precise results while lowering the overall operating costs. Also, the data to manage the stock arrangement on retail shelves and in storage units is available immediately. All this improves the coordination in storage areas and shortens the transit times between back office and front office." Ultimately, the BHT-1600 offers exactly those features that are important in the logistics, transport, production, retail, field & sales force automation, and the health sectors: an extremely robust and shockproof case, reliability, flexible communication possibilities, and an efficient mobile data capture function. Additionally, USB OTG (On the Go) is also possible. Depending on the requirements, the handheld terminal can be programmed both as USB master or USB slave.
Before the new handheld terminal, which combines mobile data capture and smartphone features, was released onto the market, DENSO's partners had already tried and tested the BHT-1600. They especially pointed out that the function keys are ideally placed and that the device works smoothly with WLAN. Additionally, the satisfied partners underlined that the display could be operated easily while wearing different types of gloves such as nitrile, latex or even thick work gloves. The satisfied users also said that the readability of the 4.7-inch display was outstanding. With the scanner and high-end camera, SQRC® and FrameQR Codes can be captured securely. Overall, the BHT-1600 can scan both 1D and 2D codes easily and securely. The fact that the DENSO Auto-ID Business Unit has been working with many of their partners for over 20 years already is not only based on the high quality of the handheld terminals and scanners, but also on the service and technical support offered. "Our technicians are ready at all times to help our clients during the launch of the BHT-1600, of course. We are very happy and thankful for all the positive feedback that we have received to date. Furthermore, we will continue to face the challenges that the digital world brings up. After all, we are really motivated to develop new innovative data capturing devices," says Sina Haupt.
For the European market, the DENSO Auto-ID Business Unit is the contact window for all enquiries on QR Codes, mobile data capture, handheld terminals and scanners. The durable and robust terminals and scanners manufactured by DENSO are to be found in storage, logistics, POS, production and field & sales automation applications. Short and informative video clips about the terminals, scanners and solutions from the DENSO Auto-ID Business Unit can now be viewed on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/
QR Code is a registered trademark of DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED.
DENSO is one of the world's leading manufacturers of mobile data capture devices. We follow one mission: Driven by Quality – maximum quality in mobile data capture. Decision-makers in the fields of retail, logistics and production rely on DENSO for their business requirements and in implementing the Internet of Things. DENSO is a member of the Toyota Group and is exclusively represented in Europe by the DENSO Auto-ID Business Unit of TT Network Integration Europe: http://www.denso-
