Sunflower Systems Lombardo Appointed Managing Editor of NPMA's The Property Professional Magazine
Sunflower Systems announces that Meg Lombardo, CPPS has been appointed Managing Editor of NPMA's The Property Professional Magazine
NPMA is the leading membership association for personal property and fixed-asset professionals. The Property Professional magazine is published bimonthly and includes articles on asset management best practices, updates to policy and regulations and other mission-critical information for asset management professionals. As Managing Editor, Ms. Lombardo will be responsible for collaborating with the National Editor and Production Editor in determining the content for each edition in addition to the solicitation and selection of articles for publication.
"I am thrilled Meg has accepted the Managing Editor position for The Property Professional. She has been a regular contributor to the publication over the years, has strong editorial skills, and has an excellent ability to coach others through the writing process", says Jessica Dzara, NPMA Vice president of Marketing and Communications.
Meg Lombardo, CPPS, is a Consultant with Sunflower Systems. She has spent over fifteen years providing management consulting and advisory expertise focused in the areas of Information Technology and Strategic planning in both federal and commercial markets. Ms. Lombardo works closely with government contractors, federal civilian agencies and institutions of higher education in helping them improve their asset management operations and currently serves as Vice- President of the NPMA Queen City chapter.
About Sunflower Systems
Sunflower Systems is an enterprise asset management solutions company specializing in the deployment of software tools and business processes to simplify lifecycle asset management tasks. Sunflower's portfolio of solutions enables organizations to improve decision-making, accountability and regulatory compliance for all types of assets including personal property, real property, IT assets, materials, vehicles and more. Sunflower Systems offers a wide range of services including software implementation, training, consulting and operational support. Sunflower Systems has been serving the property management needs of federal government agencies, universities, government contractors and national laboratories since 1997. The company has offices in San Ramon, California and Arlington, Virginia. For more information, please call 866-209-3516 or visit our website at www.sunflowersystems.com.
