 
News By Tag
* Women
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Boulder
  Colorado
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
9876543


Join Us for the Second Annual Red Earth Herbal Gathering August 2017

Two Powerful Days of Inspirational Workshops, Ceremony, Red Tent, and Camping in an Earth-Centered Gathering for Women
 
 
Red Earth Herbal Gathering
Red Earth Herbal Gathering
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Women

Industry:
Event

Location:
Boulder - Colorado - US

Subject:
Events

BOULDER, Colo. - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Red Earth Herbal Gathering 2017 is back this year with two days of intentional ceremony and workshops to be held August 19-20th, at Pachamama Farm in Longmont, Colorado. Over the two-day gathering, participants will enjoy twelve plant workshops taught by internationally acclaimed herbalists including Susun Weed, Ann Drucker, Brigitte Mars, Lisa Ganora and more. Along with movement, yoga, and ceremony, Red Earth will offer a Red Tent, a Womb Room, a creative marketplace, and live music. Camping will be available on the land overnight, with farm to table meals served both days. To learn more or purchase a ticket, go to www.redearthherbalgathering.com.

Red Earth is a women-only space, created by and for women to do the work women must do now to arrive more fully in alignment with our divine mission. Women of all ages, race, sexual orientation, religion and culture are welcome and invited to respond to this sacred call.  We welcome all women to join us, including female-bodied, female-identified, trans-feminine, and queer women.

According to co-founder Astrid Grove, "This space is created for all women with a strong intention that in all we do, we do it for the future of women -- that our daughters will be supported to live fully in their power and beauty". Co-founder Leela Whitcomb-Hewitt adds, "Inspiration for this gathering came from a place of deep knowing and connection inside myself and Astrid; I aspire that Red Earth touches this place in all women who enter the ceremonial container."

Red Earth is pleased to announce new offerings this year: The Red Earth Girls Friendship Circle, a young woman's coming of age set of workshops and ceremony. Perfect for girls aged 11 to 15, this intentional space will create a rite of passage for moon time led by experts in the field of mentoring adolescent girls. There will also be kid's programming; a set of mini nature-centered workshops will be offered for ages 3 and up. Mom can attend her workshop or activity while her children enjoy the kid's space.

To learn more about sponsoring the Red Earth event or reserving a table at the marketplace, please contact us at redearthherbalgathering@gmail.com.

​Founded in 2016 by Astrid Grove and Leela Whitcomb-Hewitt, Red Earth Herbal Gathering is a sacred ceremonial container created by and for women to honor and activate their inherent life-nurturing power. Women gather together to learn from and inspire each other through ceremony, workshops, deep healing and community building. By recognizing the beauty and power of what it is to be women doing their sacred work, their life's calling, the women of Red Earth Herbal Gathering step into their collective potential to support the great turning of our planet at this time. To learn more, see www.redearthherbalgathering.com. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/redearthherbalgathering.

Media Contact
Integral Marketing, Inc./Shari Hindman
shari.hindman@integralmarketing.biz
End
Source:Red Earth Herbal Gathering
Email:***@integralmarketing.biz Email Verified
Tags:Women
Industry:Event
Location:Boulder - Colorado - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share