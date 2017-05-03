News By Tag
Join Us for the Second Annual Red Earth Herbal Gathering August 2017
Two Powerful Days of Inspirational Workshops, Ceremony, Red Tent, and Camping in an Earth-Centered Gathering for Women
Red Earth is a women-only space, created by and for women to do the work women must do now to arrive more fully in alignment with our divine mission. Women of all ages, race, sexual orientation, religion and culture are welcome and invited to respond to this sacred call. We welcome all women to join us, including female-bodied, female-identified, trans-feminine, and queer women.
According to co-founder Astrid Grove, "This space is created for all women with a strong intention that in all we do, we do it for the future of women -- that our daughters will be supported to live fully in their power and beauty". Co-founder Leela Whitcomb-Hewitt adds, "Inspiration for this gathering came from a place of deep knowing and connection inside myself and Astrid; I aspire that Red Earth touches this place in all women who enter the ceremonial container."
Red Earth is pleased to announce new offerings this year: The Red Earth Girls Friendship Circle, a young woman's coming of age set of workshops and ceremony. Perfect for girls aged 11 to 15, this intentional space will create a rite of passage for moon time led by experts in the field of mentoring adolescent girls. There will also be kid's programming;
Founded in 2016 by Astrid Grove and Leela Whitcomb-Hewitt, Red Earth Herbal Gathering is a sacred ceremonial container created by and for women to honor and activate their inherent life-nurturing power. Women gather together to learn from and inspire each other through ceremony, workshops, deep healing and community building. By recognizing the beauty and power of what it is to be women doing their sacred work, their life's calling, the women of Red Earth Herbal Gathering step into their collective potential to support the great turning of our planet at this time. To learn more, see www.redearthherbalgathering.com. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/
