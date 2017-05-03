News By Tag
Come Home to Hampton Lakes - Model Opening Celebration on Saturday, May 20
"Homebuyers are drawn to Hampton Lakes' quintessential Florida surroundings, excellent schools and numerous opportunities for outdoor recreation and fun," said GreenPointe Communities President Grady Miars.
The community's premier builders, Lennar Homes and Pulte Homes, are crafting the perfect way of life at Hampton Lakes. To envision what life could be like, visit the Model Opening celebration on Saturday, May 20, from 1 to 3 p.m. The builders new professionally decorated model homes showcase the hottest trends and features.
Pulte's Canopy model is a one-story single family home with a covered lanai and pool highlighting the company's open concept floor plans. The décor presents a soft modern approach that utilizes a combination of weathered woods, mixed metals and graphic contrasts. In addition to the popular included features, Pulte buyers may select from numerous design options.
"Pulte customers appreciate being able to personalize their new home with a generous selection of the latest designer features." said Pulte Homes General Sales Manager George Zalucki.
Lennar's Venice model features an open concept kitchen with an island that flows into the family and dining rooms, making this home ideal for entertaining and hosting guests alike. Granite along with stainless steel appliances are standard. The master bathroom features a soaking tub along with a large tile shower and dual sink vanity.
"Lennar's Everything's Included® approach offers the best value to our homebuyers,"
At Hampton Lakes, Lennar Homes and Pulte Homes, are offering one- and two-story homes on preserve and lakefront homesites. Homes range in size from approximately 1,670 square feet to more than 3,100 square feet and are priced from the $190,000s.
Located in the popular River Shores area of Ft. Myers, Hampton Lakes is perfect for families of all ages that appreciate an active lifestyle. Residents take advantage of the miles of trails and green spaces and exclusive country club amenities at River Hall.
Hampton Lakes is near new shopping, dining, great schools, the beaches, parks and wildlife preserves, offering endless opportunities for outdoor recreation. For more information, visit www.HamptonLakesLiving.com.
