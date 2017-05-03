Six NYC Boys Selected To Compete In Youth Match-Ups At Beat The Streets Benefit

Philadelphia, Providence BTS Chapters Represented In Opponents; Austin DeSanto vs. Daton Fix Special Event Also To Be Held As Part Of May 17 Event; Three Girls Match-Ups To Be Announced Shortly

Wilver Mariano-Peralta

-- Beat the Streets is pleased to announce that it will be featuring matches between highly accomplished student-athletes from New York City and visitors from Philadelphia and Providence, R.I., at its annual benefit on Wednesday, May 17 in Times Square. The gala is Beat the Streets' annual fundraiser that helps provide wrestling equipment and opportunities to 3,000 kids across the five boroughs every year. The youth match-ups will be held starting at 3 p.m., prior to the NYC PSAL Girls Dual Meet Championships and world-class wrestling matches between members of Team USA and Team Japan.The NYC Beat the Streets boys team members include:, 8grade, M.S. 129, Bronx, 112 lbs. (2017 City Champion, 2017 Regional Champion, 2017 NY State Finalist), 8grade, Eagle Academy, Bronx, 115 lbs. (2017 third at Cities, 2017 NY State Finalist), 8grade, East Harlem, 125 lbs. (2017 City Champion), 11grade, Eagle Academy, Bronx, 145 lbs. (2017 6place at NY State Championships), 12grade, Benjamin Cardozo, Queens, 195 lbs., (2017 NY State Finalist, wrestling at Wesleyan next year), 12grade, John Bowne, Queens, 99 lbs. (two-time NY State placewinner, first Division I NY State Champion from PSAL, wrestling at Rhode Island College next yearAdditionally, there will be a special match between(Exeter HS), the Pennsylvania state champion, and four-time undefeated Oklahoma state champion(Sand Springs HS/committed to Oklahoma State Univ.) Notably, DeSanto denied superstarhis fourth straight state title after losing to Lee in the state finals in 2016. Fix was a 2016 Junior World bronze medalist for the USA. He also wrestled in the 2016 Beat the Streets United in the Square match, defeating Junior star Kheyrollah Ghahramani of Iran, 14-3 in Times Square. Additionally, Fix was the prestigious 2017 Dave Schultz High School Excellence Award winner from the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. There will be a special scoring system in place for this match, with the first to score five takedowns earning the win.There will also be three girls matches, with the BTS wrestlers and opponents to be announced.The boys' opponents are as follows:, 8grade, Belmont Charter, Philadelphia, 112 lbs., 8grade, Belmont Charter, Philadelphia, 115 lbs., 8grade, Esek Hopkins Middle School, Providence, R.I., 125 lbs., 12grade, Central HS, Philadelphia, 145 lbs., 12grade, South Philadelphia HS, 195 lbs., Titan Mercury, 99 lbs.