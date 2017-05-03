News By Tag
Six NYC Boys Selected To Compete In Youth Match-Ups At Beat The Streets Benefit
Philadelphia, Providence BTS Chapters Represented In Opponents; Austin DeSanto vs. Daton Fix Special Event Also To Be Held As Part Of May 17 Event; Three Girls Match-Ups To Be Announced Shortly
The NYC Beat the Streets boys team members include:
• Wilver Mariano-Peralta, 8th grade, M.S. 129, Bronx, 112 lbs. (2017 City Champion, 2017 Regional Champion, 2017 NY State Finalist)
• Mitchell Barcus, 8th grade, Eagle Academy, Bronx, 115 lbs. (2017 third at Cities, 2017 NY State Finalist)
• Edwin Kent, 8th grade, East Harlem, 125 lbs. (2017 City Champion)
• Daniel Bogie, 11th grade, Eagle Academy, Bronx, 145 lbs. (2017 6th place at NY State Championships)
• Simon Chee, 12th grade, Benjamin Cardozo, Queens, 195 lbs., (2017 NY State Finalist, wrestling at Wesleyan next year)
• Brandon Nunez, 12th grade, John Bowne, Queens, 99 lbs. (two-time NY State placewinner, first Division I NY State Champion from PSAL, wrestling at Rhode Island College next year
Additionally, there will be a special match between Austin DeSanto (Exeter HS), the Pennsylvania state champion, and four-time undefeated Oklahoma state champion Daton Fix (Sand Springs HS/committed to Oklahoma State Univ.) Notably, DeSanto denied superstar Spencer Lee his fourth straight state title after losing to Lee in the state finals in 2016. Fix was a 2016 Junior World bronze medalist for the USA. He also wrestled in the 2016 Beat the Streets United in the Square match, defeating Junior star Kheyrollah Ghahramani of Iran, 14-3 in Times Square. Additionally, Fix was the prestigious 2017 Dave Schultz High School Excellence Award winner from the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. There will be a special scoring system in place for this match, with the first to score five takedowns earning the win.
There will also be three girls matches, with the BTS wrestlers and opponents to be announced.
The boys' opponents are as follows:
• Jay Copeland, 8th grade, Belmont Charter, Philadelphia, 112 lbs.
• Talib Copeland, 8th grade, Belmont Charter, Philadelphia, 115 lbs.
• Obed Yancor, 8th grade, Esek Hopkins Middle School, Providence, R.I., 125 lbs.
• Ousmane Diarra, 12th grade, Central HS, Philadelphia, 145 lbs.
• Lee Miles, 12th grade, South Philadelphia HS, 195 lbs.
• Jonathan Prata, Titan Mercury, 99 lbs.
