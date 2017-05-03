 
Jesse Eisenberg To Attend Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia, June 3-4

'Batman v Superman,' 'The Social Network' Star To Make Wizard World Debut At Pennsylvania Convention Center
 
 
Jesse Eisenberg-333
Jesse Eisenberg-333
 
NEW YORK - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Jesse Eisenberg, who portrays "Lex Luthor" in the 2016 blockbuster Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and this year's upcoming Justice League and "Mark Zuckerberg" in the 2010 hit The Social Network among his many feature credits, will attend Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia on June 3-4. The Now You See Me headliner will greet fans, sign autographs, pose for photo ops and conduct an interactive fan Q&A in his Wizard World debut, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City Philadelphia.

Eisenberg most recently wrote The Revisionist, in which he starred alongside Vanessa Redgrave. Previously, he wrote and starred in Rattlestick's production of Asuncion at the Cherry Lane Theatre.

He is a frequent contributor to The New Yorker Magazine and the author of the forthcoming collection Bream Gives Me Hiccups, from Grove Press. He is also an Academy Award-nominated actor, having also starred in the films The Double, Night Moves, Zombieland, Adventureland, and The Squid and the Whale.

Eisenberg joins a celebrity roster at Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia that already boasts stars like Charlie Sheen ("Two and a Half Men,"Platoon), Gene Simmons (KISS frontman),), Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy, "The Walking Dead"), Nichelle Nichols ("Star Trek"), James Marsters ("Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "Vidiots") and more. Others will be announced closer to the start of the event.

Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The seventh event scheduled on the 2017 Wizard World calendar, Philadelphia show hours are Thursday, June 1, 4-9 p.m.; Friday, June 2, noon-7 p.m.; Saturday, June 3, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, June 4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday night.

For more on the 2017 Wizard World Philadelphia, visit www.wizardworld.com/comiccon/philadelphia.

About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)

Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World has also launched ComicConBox™ (www.comicconbox.com), a premium subscription-based monthly box service, SocialCon™ (www.socialcon.com) and Wizard World Touring. Fans can interact with Wizard World on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services.

The 2017 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/comiccon.

Media Contact
Jerry Milani
646-883-5022
pr@wizardworld.com
