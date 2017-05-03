News By Tag
Jesse Eisenberg To Attend Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia, June 3-4
'Batman v Superman,' 'The Social Network' Star To Make Wizard World Debut At Pennsylvania Convention Center
Eisenberg most recently wrote The Revisionist, in which he starred alongside Vanessa Redgrave. Previously, he wrote and starred in Rattlestick's production of Asuncion at the Cherry Lane Theatre.
He is a frequent contributor to The New Yorker Magazine and the author of the forthcoming collection Bream Gives Me Hiccups, from Grove Press. He is also an Academy Award-nominated actor, having also starred in the films The Double, Night Moves, Zombieland, Adventureland, and The Squid and the Whale.
Eisenberg joins a celebrity roster at Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia that already boasts stars like Charlie Sheen ("Two and a Half Men,"Platoon)
Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The seventh event scheduled on the 2017 Wizard World calendar, Philadelphia show hours are Thursday, June 1, 4-9 p.m.; Friday, June 2, noon-7 p.m.; Saturday, June 3, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, June 4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday night.
For more on the 2017 Wizard World Philadelphia, visit www.wizardworld.com/
