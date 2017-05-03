 
Industry News





Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group Announces Sweepstakes

 
 
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Love Your Home Sweepstakes
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Love Your Home Sweepstakes
TAMPA, Fla. - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group is inviting everyone to enter the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices 2017 Love Your Home Sweepstakes.

Held in conjunction with HGTV's "Good Bones," the sweepstakes, running now through June 16, will award $80,000 in cash prizes. The prizes are divided into a $50,000 grand prize and weekly $2,500 prizes. The grand prize winner will be announced in early July.

To enter, register at LoveYourHomeSweeps.com.

"We would be thrilled to see Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices award the $50,000 grand prize to a Tampa Bay area winner," said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group Broker/Owner Dewey Mitchell. "We encourage our customers and area residents to enter the sweepstakes."

The sweepstakes is part of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices' national advertising campaign. "Good Bones" follows mother and daughter Mina Starsiak and Karen E. Laine as they renovate homes near downtown Indianapolis.

"The show highlights the immense value of homeownership and that message ties into the central idea behind the Love Your Home Sweepstakes," said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group Broker/Owner Allen Crumbley. "We are excited to be a part of this sweepstakes."

The deadline to enter the Love Your Home Sweepstakes is June 16, 2017. No purchase is necessary. The contest is open to legal residents of the 50 United States and D.C., age 21 or older. Void where prohibited. The odds of winning depend on the number of entries received.

For more information, call Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group at (888) 778-8258 or visit www.bhhsfloridaproperties.com.
Source:Florida Properties Group
