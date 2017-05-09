News By Tag
5 Top Concerts to See in Australia in 2017
YG's tour
Here is something for all the rap and hip-hop funs in Australia. The Compton rapper has confirmed that he will be in Australia and New Zealand this year. The last time we saw him on our shores was in 2015 when he accompanied Ty Dolla Sign. With one of 2016's best albums under his sleeve and collaborations with other hip hop greats, this is a concert that no hip-hop fan would want to miss. The outspoken rapper was forced to reschedule the tour to June after the tickets sold out in less than a day. He will to perform in Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane and Auckland.
Green Day
That's right. The Grammy Award winners and inductees of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will be in Australia as part of their Revolution Radio tour. Having sold over 75 million albums worldwide, this band is something that every lover of music would want to see perform. The band will play tracks from their new album as well as other classic hits. They will perform in Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane and Melbourne from 30th April to 11th May.
The bros
Guess who are coming back down under? The Bros, for the first time since 1988! Having been one of the band's biggest markets, Australians are definitely happy to see The Bros reunited after they disbanded in 1992. Twin brothers Luke and Matt Goss are back and what's even better, they are coming to Australia. Since they announced a tour to the UK, their fans in Australia have been asking promoters to host them. Although the date is not yet confirmed, the two are expected to play in Sydney.
Jurassic creatures
This list would be incomplete without something for the kids. If what you are looking for is an event for the whole family then this is it. Jurassic creatures are here to take you back to the Ice Age when the dinosaurs dominated the planet. The Prehistoric Creatures of the Ice will be featured at the Crown Pyramid in Perth throughout April. Who says this is only for the young ones? The adults will also be left spell bound.
Elton John
Sir Elton John is set to be in Australia in September for what will probably be Australia's show of the year. The 69-year old will be on his Once in a Lifetime tour. He says he is very excited to be back in Australia and will play in places he has never visited before. The locations and the dates are yet to be confirmed.
This is definitely going to be one memorable year. From rock to hip-hop and even family events, the people of Australia have lots of concerts to look forward to. If concerts are your thing then this is going to be your year.
