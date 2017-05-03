 
Davies & Associates, LLC: EB-5 Green Card Investment Increase Possibly 30 Days Away

known for their industry leading client services and obtaining remarkable results. D&A are licensed to practice law in multiple international jurisdictions with offices based in strategic locations around the world.
 
 
GURGAON, India - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Davies & Associates, LLC, the market leading US investor visa firm serving India announced that on May 5th 2017 President Trump signed a bill into law extending the EB-5 Regional Center Program through September 30, 2017.  This bill could lead to an increase in the EB-5 investment for the regional center program.

Speaking on the possible increase in the EB-5 investment amount, Mr. Mark Davies, Global Chairman, Davies & Associates, LLC said, "Although this omnibus bill leaves the terms of the EB5 program unchanged, readers are reminded that requests from USCIS for comments to draft regulations closed on April 11.  These draft regulations contained a provision increasing the required investment for a TEA-based Regional Center EB5 investment from USD 500,000 to over USD 1,300,000."

Mr. Davies cautioned that, "These regulations could be published at any time, as early as today.  Once published the regulations would become law within 30 days and the EB5 minimum investment would be increased to over USD 1,300,000. This means that Indian investors could have as little thirty (30) days to beat a significant increase in the investment required for EB5."

This potential increase in the EB-5 investment is the driving force behind an explosion in Indian EB-5 filings in 2017.

Davies & Associates reports filing more Indian EB5 Petitions in 2017 than at any similar time in the history of the firm.

The increase in EB5 filings is at a pace whereby India may exceed its allotted annual quota of 700 EB5-based visas within two years.  If that were to happen Indian investors would face possible retrogression and visa issuance delays of years.  Beating possible retrogression and those delays is another reason many Indian Investors are flocking to EB5 in 2017.

About Davies & Associates, LLC ("D&A")

D&A is a full service U.S. immigration law firm headquartered in New York City, USA with offices across the globe. The firm specializes in providing innovative and customized immigration solutions to a large number of clients from all across the globe.

With an exceptionally talented team of lawyers drawn from the "top 10" American law firms and leading ivy-league schools, Davies & Associates, LLC primarily focuses on assisting Indian investors and business succeed in the United States. Over time D&A have established themselves as industry leaders for US immigration. They are well known for their industry leading client services and obtaining remarkable results.

D&A are licensed to practice law in multiple international jurisdictions with offices based in strategic locations around the world. The firm represents a wide range of clients such as multi-national corporations, mid and small-sized businesses across all industrial sectors, investors, individual professionals, entrepreneurs as well as families. D&A has a dedicated India and South East Asia team which includes US lawyers and dual qualified attorneys licensed to practice law both in India and the United States.

For further media queries, please reach out to:

Scroll Mantra

Ishita Roychaudhury | +91-9971036862 | ishita.roychaudhury@scrollmantra.com

Senaara Ailawadi | +91-9871808208 | senaara.ailawadi@scrollmantra.com

