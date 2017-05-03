News By Tag
Domestic investors reduced vulnerability of the Indian stock market to foreign fund flows
An MSCI India performance analysis together with monthly equity inflows show that between the period 2004 and April 2014, Foreign institutional investors (FII) selling coincided with MSCI India declining by 7%, as per report. Since May 2014, the decline in MSCI India during periods of Foreign institutional investors selling has reduced to less than 1%, showing the growing potency of domestic equity inflows and the powerful offset these flows have started to create against FII selling".
Mutual funds' equity and Equity Linked Savings Scheme saw aggregate net inflows of Rs. 94 billion in April 2017, more than twice the April 2016 inflow and 61% higher than past 1 year average. Meantime, subscriptions into Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) have been rising consistently.
AMFI reported a monthly inflow of 650 million dollar through SIPs (systematic investment plans) in March, projecting the increased interest in recurring savings allocations and Indian equity valuations are bringing out dominant support from this trend, according to the report.
