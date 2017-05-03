 
The Perfect CoLiving Destination for Every Millennial

CoLive has brought a new way of living in the ultra-urban lifestyle of Bangalore where you don't have to compromise with your wellbeing.
 
 
BANGALORE, India - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Bangalore is often termed as the Silicon Valley of India due to its booming IT industry. People from different corners of the country come and settle here for better future prospects for their work and education. But it's never too easy to reside in a new place .However CoLive with its new real estate business concept offers a cosy home to every one where they can enjoy their life and their work too.

According to CoLive, it has transformed the same PG concept in a new way. It is a network of shared living space across many parts of the city. It offers fully furnished rented homes enhanced with modern facilities and luxurious amenities in a convenient location to your workplace. This is the place where one can experience superior infrastructure, a comfortable community, convenient facilities and luxury amenities altogether under the same roof.

Suresh Rangarajan, the architect of this project believes that there is a dearth in quality living spaces for millennial especially for working and student women. Most of them are comfortable in living in secure environment that is surrounded by like-minded and   progressive people and more importantly women only. Bearing that in mind CoLive has built its accommodation surrounded with collaborative community and superclass security.

The rent of the apartments vary according to their sizes and facilities with the minimum starting from a furnished Bedroom , a cosy living room, a kitchen and a bathroom. Along with these, it includes all the modern facilities such as electricity connection, fully Wi-Fi connection, cable and gas with a minimum monthly maintenance bill.

What have put an extra feather of attraction to this place are its luxury indoor amenities like swimming pool, cafeteria, unlimited indoor and outdoor gaming session, state of the art gymnasium, yoga and fitness classes and much more exciting activities.

Rangarajan says "CoLive already operates and manages over 300 coliving apartments in various prime locations of the city. We have been receiving a good response from our customers and that has actually helped us to gain a substantial string of request from other people as well especially women."

For more information visit: http://www.colive.in

