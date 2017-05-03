News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The Perfect CoLiving Destination for Every Millennial
CoLive has brought a new way of living in the ultra-urban lifestyle of Bangalore where you don't have to compromise with your wellbeing.
According to CoLive, it has transformed the same PG concept in a new way. It is a network of shared living space across many parts of the city. It offers fully furnished rented homes enhanced with modern facilities and luxurious amenities in a convenient location to your workplace. This is the place where one can experience superior infrastructure, a comfortable community, convenient facilities and luxury amenities altogether under the same roof.
Suresh Rangarajan, the architect of this project believes that there is a dearth in quality living spaces for millennial especially for working and student women. Most of them are comfortable in living in secure environment that is surrounded by like-minded and progressive people and more importantly women only. Bearing that in mind CoLive has built its accommodation surrounded with collaborative community and superclass security.
The rent of the apartments vary according to their sizes and facilities with the minimum starting from a furnished Bedroom , a cosy living room, a kitchen and a bathroom. Along with these, it includes all the modern facilities such as electricity connection, fully Wi-Fi connection, cable and gas with a minimum monthly maintenance bill.
What have put an extra feather of attraction to this place are its luxury indoor amenities like swimming pool, cafeteria, unlimited indoor and outdoor gaming session, state of the art gymnasium, yoga and fitness classes and much more exciting activities.
Rangarajan says "CoLive already operates and manages over 300 coliving apartments in various prime locations of the city. We have been receiving a good response from our customers and that has actually helped us to gain a substantial string of request from other people as well especially women."
For more information visit: http://www.colive.in
Contact
Suresh Rangarajan
***@colive.in
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse