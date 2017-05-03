News By Tag
Global Clinical Nutrition Market Forecast 2017-2027
Gobal Clinical Nutrition Market worth $52bn in 2021 Infant Nutrition, Enteral Nutrition, Parenteral Nutrition
The global clinical nutrition market is estimated at $41bn in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2017-2027. The infant nutrition segment held the largest market share, with $24.1 billion in value in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% for the period 2017-2027
The lead analyst of the report said: "Growing number of aging population, increasing number of premature birth and high birth rate, rising number of malnourished patients receiving treatment, and growing incidence of lifestyle-associated diseases have led to higher adoption of clinical nutrition.
The clinical nutrition market in Asia-Pacific is the largest and fastest growing in the world and it is expected that this trend will continue throughout the forecast period, owing to the high prevalence and increasing incidence of chronic diseases, developing healthcare infrastructure, increasing awareness about clinical nutrition and rising income.
From 2017 to 2027, the Asia Pacific clinical nutrition market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2%, owing to increasing demand from countries, such as India and China. The increasing geriatric population is also expected to propel the growth in this regional market"
The 144-page report contains 150 charts that add visual analysis in order to explain the developing trends within the Global Clinical NutritionMarket.
Visiongain provides revenue forecasts for the period 2017-2027 as well as qualitative analyses for the leading segments of this market: Infant Nutrition (Milk-based, Soy-based, Organic, Probiotic/Prebiotic and Others), Enteral Nutrition (Standard and Enteral Nutrition for Chronic Illnesses) and Parenteral Nutrition.
The 144-page report offers market forecasts for North America (the US and Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, the UK and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific)
This report also discusses the leading companies that hold the majority of market shares in the clinical nutrition market: Baxter International, Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Nestle S.A., Groupe Danone, Mead Johnson, Fresenius Kabi, Hospira and Perrigo.
The report Global Clinical Nutrition Market Forecast 2017-2027: Infant Nutrition, Enteral Nutrition, Parenteral Nutrition report will be of value to anyone who wants to better understand the clinical nutrition market and its various segments. It will be useful for businesses who wish to better comprehend the part of the market they are already involved in, or those wishing to enter or expand into a different regional or technical part of the clinical nutrition industry.
