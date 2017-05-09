 
News By Tag
* Indoor Air Pollution
* Asthma
* Air Purifiers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* London City
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1514131211109


CareforAir Rainbow Breezer Limited Black Edition - Now Available on Amazon UK

 
 
Black CareforAir Rainbow Breezer with Thai Lotus Essence
Black CareforAir Rainbow Breezer with Thai Lotus Essence
LONDON - May 15, 2017 - PRLog -- In an effort to show the company's gratitude, CareforAir announced that the black edition of the CareforAir Rainbow Breezer is now available on Amazon UK. The release of the limited edition Breezer was due to the amount of feedback received by the company asking if there will be a new color for the Rainbow Breezer.

There was only a limited number of Black Rainbow Breezers produced and are exclusive to Amazon customers. Buyers will now be able to enjoy a more modern and edgy look of the Breezer in their homes, offices and workplaces.

When asked about the reasons behind the decision to make a limited edition Rainbow Breezer, Heather, Owner of CareforAir said,"The Black Breezer is a special item that we will only be produced in limited numbers. There is an added aesthetic look with the black breezer making it fit into the 21st century. Rest assured, of course, that the black breezer is just as useful and as powerful as the original white model"

People with breathing problems and homes with odour problems looking for the most up-to-date information about the CareforAir Rainbow Breezer Limited Black Edition can view specific information at https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B06WGPHG5D . Customers who are interested in what other products CareforAir sells can check this link: http://bit.ly/CareforAir
End
Source:
Email:***@concept2commerce.com
Posted By:***@concept2commerce.com Email Verified
Tags:Indoor Air Pollution, Asthma, Air Purifiers
Industry:Health
Location:London City - London, Greater - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
CareforAir PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share