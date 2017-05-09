News By Tag
CareforAir Rainbow Breezer Limited Black Edition - Now Available on Amazon UK
There was only a limited number of Black Rainbow Breezers produced and are exclusive to Amazon customers. Buyers will now be able to enjoy a more modern and edgy look of the Breezer in their homes, offices and workplaces.
When asked about the reasons behind the decision to make a limited edition Rainbow Breezer, Heather, Owner of CareforAir said,"The Black Breezer is a special item that we will only be produced in limited numbers. There is an added aesthetic look with the black breezer making it fit into the 21st century. Rest assured, of course, that the black breezer is just as useful and as powerful as the original white model"
People with breathing problems and homes with odour problems looking for the most up-to-date information about the CareforAir Rainbow Breezer Limited Black Edition can view specific information at https://www.amazon.co.uk/
