Ocean Star Capitals of Hong Kong strengthens Natural Resources division
Brian Parker will be based in Hong Kong but will travel to the Americas once every quarter to research the current investment climate and current opportunities in precious metals and minerals.
Brian Parker joins Ocean Star Capitals after eight years with Wells Fargo both in San Francisco and Hong Kong, where he was most recently Senior Research and Exploration Analyst of Natural Resources.
Ocean Star Capitals' President & Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Joseph Lee commented on Brian's appointment saying "The natural resources sector continues to be an area of huge importance in terms of focus and growth. I am pretty sure Brian will have an immediate and positive impact on our ideas and we are delighted to have him with us here at Ocean Star Capitals."
Brian Parker earned his MS in Mining & Exploration from Stanford University in San Francisco.
About Us - http://www.oceanstarcapitals.com/
Ocean Star Capitals was founded in 2005 in Asia's financial hub of Hong Kong and has since gone on to establish itself as one of the primary investment advisory firms to provide multi-lingual focused client services, intelligent business strategies and in-depth market research to expat and local clients alike in Hong Kong and the Asia Pacific region.
Ocean Star Capitals services administer simplified client understanding by providing not only wealth management, but also cutting edge investment solutions, financial planning, tax and risk management, institutional client services and private wealth management services.
Ocean Star Capitals' investment philosophy is based on years of collective in-depth market research and trending positions in both bull and bear markets.
Ocean Star Capitals competitive advantage is being able to generate high return investments over short, medium, or long-term positions on a global basis with minimal risk.
