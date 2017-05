Boeing Co Receives Hold Rating from Eduard Steinbach Plc

Eduard Steinbach Plc. reissued their hold rating on shares of Boeing Co in a research note published on Thursday.

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Shares

• Stock

• Investment Industry:

• Investment Location:

• Zurich - Zurich - Switzerland

Contact

Roger Williams

***@eduardsteinbach.com Roger Williams

End

-- Boeing Co (BA) Receives Hold Rating from Eduard Steinbach Plc.Eduard Steinbach Plc. reissued their hold rating on shares of Boeing Co in a research note published on Thursday. Global equity specialist Eduard Steinbach Plc. currently has a $200.00 price objective on the aircraft producer's stock.Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a $124.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boeing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $165.52.Shares of Boeing opened at 186.02 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $179.27 and its 200-day moving average is $163.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.08. Boeing has a one year low of $122.35 and a one year high of $186.39.Boeing last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.27 billion. Boeing had a return on equity of 239.48% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts at Steinbach forecast that Boeing will post $9.39 EPS for the current year.The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Boeing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.25%.In other Boeing news, EVP Leanne G. Caret sold 2,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $438,552.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,710 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,169,858.30. Also, SVP Bertrand Marc Allen sold 15,470 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total transaction of $2,840,601.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,801 shares in the company, valued at $8,042,739.62. Insiders have sold a total of 63,403 shares of company stock worth $11,666,138 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company's stock.Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Boeing by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 0.3% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its position in Boeing by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,382 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in Boeing by 0.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 3,239 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company's stock.Boeing Company ProfileThe Boeing Company is an aerospace company. The Company's segments include Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security (BDS), such as Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft and provides related support services, to the commercial airline industry.For further information go to http://www.eduardsteinbach.com