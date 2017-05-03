News By Tag
Boeing Co Receives Hold Rating from Eduard Steinbach Plc
Eduard Steinbach Plc. reissued their hold rating on shares of Boeing Co in a research note published on Thursday. Eduard Steinbach Plc. currently has a $200.00 price objective on the aircraft producer's stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a $124.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boeing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.
Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $165.52.
Shares of Boeing opened at 186.02 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $179.27 and its 200-day moving average is $163.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.08. Boeing has a one year low of $122.35 and a one year high of $186.39.
Boeing last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.27 billion. Boeing had a return on equity of 239.48% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts at Steinbach forecast that Boeing will post $9.39 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Boeing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.25%.
In other Boeing news, EVP Leanne G. Caret sold 2,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $438,552.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,710 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,169,858.30. Also, SVP Bertrand Marc Allen sold 15,470 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total transaction of $2,840,601.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,801 shares in the company, valued at $8,042,739.62. Insiders have sold a total of 63,403 shares of company stock worth $11,666,138 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company's stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Boeing by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 0.3% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its position in Boeing by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,382 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in Boeing by 0.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 3,239 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company's stock.
Boeing Company Profile
The Boeing Company is an aerospace company. The Company's segments include Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security (BDS), such as Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft and provides related support services, to the commercial airline industry.
