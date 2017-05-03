Dhofar Global to strengthen its presence in KSA, Kuwait & Bahrain by 2020

Aims to surpass 40 per cent business growth in 2017 as it marks decade-long feats

-- May 09, 2017 - Dhofar Global, a leading supplier of hygiene products in the Middle East, has marked its 10th anniversary with a celebration of its decade-long accomplishments and the unveiling of a more ambitious expansion plan to fully cement its market footprint across the region. The company recently hosted an event for their suppliers, clients and employees at the Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina to show its appreciation and gratitude for their tireless support.After recording a substantial 40 per cent business growth in the UAE in 2016, Dhofar Global kicked off 2017 with a major announcement of its plan to firmly establish its presence in at least one additional GCC market this year and two more by 2020 amidst the region's flourishing cleaning and hygiene sector. With offices in Qatar and Oman, the company targets to enter Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain. Outside GCC, it has representative offices in Mauritius, Maldives, and Seychelles.Dr. Amer Al Rawas, Chairman, Dhofar Global, said: "As a regional leader, we continue to explore innovative mechanisms to further add value to our products according to the highest international quality and environmental standards. Such is also in line with our commitment to environmental protection and sustainability. Along with our move to widen our reach in the Gulf region, we will target to increase our productivity and enhance our operational efficiency in our bid to exceed our 2016 performance. This will be a part of our commitment to all our partners and clients across different parts of the world."Demonstrating its environmental commitment, the company recently launched its new brand identity with a tag line 'Happier Environment.' The new logo denotes the company's core values of transparency, fairness, innovation, professionalism, simplicity, and trust.Chandan Singh, CEO of Dhofar Global, said: "When we began in 2007 with just five employees, our dream was to become a regional leader in providing excellent hygiene solutions. During our first year, we only had two trucks and 15 customers. But what was once a dream is now a reality. We have considerably grown over the years. We are now operating a fleet of over 60 trucks in addition to managing more than 300 employees professionally delivering one-of-a-kind solutions to our massive 7,000 regional customers from various industries. Like in the past, our outlook remains positive for 2017 and the coming years, with new valuable clients and implementation of all-encompassing business initiatives with far-reaching results and better outcomes."Dhofar Global's safe, quality, and most importantly environment-friendly hygiene products are efficiently distributed to its customers across a wide range of industries, from 4- and 5-star hotels and catering to healthcare, automotive, and aviation to government and facility management. In keeping with its core values, the company has consistently embarked on innovative programs to further broaden its product range.For instance, it introduced the groundbreaking 'Color Magnet,' a color-coding innovation in tissue usage, which differentiates tissue usage areas to simplify the process for the end users and increase hygiene effectiveness. Further, after carrying out a feasibility study called 'Project Rasayan,' the company partnered with Germany-based KLEEN PURGATIS and launched a range of hygiene chemical products.Due to its major industry contributions and constant innovations, Dhofar Global has been a recipient of numerous awards and accolades for initiatives such as its award-winning campaigns 'CutBack'– launched to help reduce tissue consumption by 22 per cent – and 'DID (Diagnose-Impose-Dispose) – a pragmatic approach to disposable product positioning. Its other recognitions are 'Bizz Award - Monaco France'; 'Global Award for Perfection Quality & Ideal Performance – Italy'; 'Star of Business Award – UAE'; 'Arab Investment Award – Regional (2011-2013)';and 'Platinum Technology Award for Quality and Best Trade – Italy.'Through its Corporate Social Responsibility programs, the company has supported numerous worthy causes and humanitarian institutions such as Mawaheb from Beautiful People; breast cancer awareness and colorectal cancer awareness campaigns in association with Zulekha Hospital; Al Rashid Centre for the Disabled; Ramadan Charity Initiative; and Bangladeshi Flood Victim Support.