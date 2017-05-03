Multi-page Labels Enhance Packaging Aesthetics

Product manufacturers may be feeling that mandatory information overload is fast-approaching as they are bombarded with even more regulations. As a result, they are constantly faced with finding cleverer solutions to manage their product information.

Contact

Stephie Castling, Denny Bros Ltd

***@dennybros.com Stephie Castling, Denny Bros Ltd

End

-- Product manufacturers may be feeling that mandatory information overload is fast-approaching as they are bombarded with more and more regulations. As a result, they are constantly faced with finding cleverer solutions to manage their on-pack product information. Whether it be nutritional or medicinal information, cosmetic ingredients or chemical hazard warnings that are dictated, the amount of information required is on the increase.Getting a product to comply with labelling regulations, without cluttering the container or detracting from its shelf-appeal, has become a speciality for Denny Bros. The company pioneered multi-page labels in the late 1970s and is now a world leading specialist print company producing innovative labelling solutions for multiple industries including pharmaceutical, agrochemical, food and drink, cosmetics, car care and many more.Its Fix-a-Form® multi-page labels can be attached to any packaging surface across wide ranging temperature scales. They are an ideal way of economically combining large amounts of information in one or several languages. No need for separate labels for different countries so exporters can streamline production and simplify the management of inventories and distribution channels.Certain industries require more from their labels, such as protection from counterfeiting and waterproofing. Multi-page labels can incorporate special print characteristics to do exactly this job. Some other examples include: moisture resistance, security and tamper-evident features, unique or random codes, braille, special adhesives and finishes, ability to cope with temperature extremes, tactile warning triangles and scratch-off panels.This compact labelling system provides cost-effective ways to meet legislative responsibilities with the added bonus of being available in a range of shapes and sizes which can be tailored to individual needs. As these labels are a combination of a printed and folded leaflet with a self-adhesive label, they only occupy the same space as an original single panel label but may contain up to 120 pages of extra information. Design aesthetics can, therefore, be safeguarded.Supplied in a standard reel format, the labels can be tailored to suit different product needs and applied with standard industry-labelling equipment. The labels are affixed with special adhesive in order to remain with any product for its entire life span – particularly useful when repeat reference information is included.Multi-page labels are ideal for on-pack use where engaging and interactive labels are desired. They can help draw attention to special offers, promotions and campaigns for encouraging repeat purchases whilst providing clear product information. If manufacturers are seeking a way of improving their environmental credentials, they also fit the bill. A single multi-page label can be used to replace a leaflet and carton combination and hence overall packaging requirements are also reduced.Looking after a brand, keeping a product aesthetically pleasing whilst meeting regulatory, labelling requirements need not be the challenge it appears. Teaming up with a specialist print partner with regulatory and technical know-how, such as Denny Bros, simplifies the task and gives proven results every time.Fix-a-Form® is sold directly by the company in the UK and beyond through a network of 20 licensed partners.