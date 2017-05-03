News By Tag
ManageEngine Desktop Central Receives Application Certification From ServiceNow
The certification also ensures that best practices are utilized in the design and implementation of Desktop Central with ServiceNow
The Desktop Central-ServiceNow integration helps reduce resolution times and increase help desk technicians' productivity by enabling them to perform Desktop Central's service operation tasks from the ServiceNow interface. ServiceNow users will be able to:
• Deploy enterprise business apps to users remotely
• Troubleshoot using remote control
• Perform remote operations like shutting down, restarting and locking computers
• Audit the health status of patches, software and warranties, in addition to software compliance and usage in their network
"The growing demand for integrated IT operations emphasizes the need for integrated endpoint management and help desk solutions," said Mathivanan Venkatachalam, director of product management at ManageEngine. "Now that Desktop Central is integrated with ServiceNow, enterprises can improve their users' experience, increase productivity, consolidate service operations and reduce operational costs."
Desktop Central is available in the ServiceNow Store.
Contact
Shaina Dsouza
***@oakconsulting.biz
