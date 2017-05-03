News By Tag
Increasing the value of your residential property
Floor Sanding - The easiest and most cost effective way to increase the value of your home or business premises
Richard Butler, of Dublin Floor Sanding, says "In over 20 years of working sanding floors, there is one thing I can tell you, and that is the state of your floors shows the pride you have in your house."
"A person who takes the time to maintain their floors is a person who has a lot of pride in their house. There's nothing more beautiful than a shinny well sanded and polished wooden floor."
Butler estimates that a standard house could increse in value by up to 10% with beautifully sanded floors. "It's the impression it's the impression it gives, it shows you care."
With many floors under his belt, Richard knows his floors as he continues to explain the difference between water based solvents and other commercial materials he uses.
"I've been to houses where I have had to clean up the mess that other cowboy firms have made, and it enoughs me that people are getting, quite frankly, ripped off and paying again because they need to get the job fixed that the other companies have done. Floors need to be carefully sanded, varnished and maintained."
Richard Butler from DublinFloorSanding.ie can advise you on how best to treat and maintain your floors to ensure they last longer and make you feel proud of your house. https://dublinfloorsanding.ie
