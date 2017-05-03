 
News By Tag
* US Clinical Laboratory
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Noida
  Uttar Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
9876543


Clinical Chemistry Testing Aiding the Growth of US Clinical Laboratory Testing Market

"Clinical chemistry testing dominated the US clinical laboratory testing market and is poised to witness a healthy growth in coming years", says RNCOS
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
US Clinical Laboratory

Industry:
Health

Location:
Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India

NOIDA, India - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- The clinical chemistry laboratory market of the US was estimated to be valued at US$ 36.3 Billion in 2016. Clinical Chemistry includes basic metabolic tests that dominated the market, as these are the most common test prescribed by physician for diagnosis of any disease.

According to the RNCOS entitled, "US Clinical Laboratory Testing Market By Type of Test (Tumor, Clinical Chemistry, Microbiology, Esoteric), By Type of Lab (Hospital, Physician, Independent), & By Type of Diseases (Tuberculosis, Influenza, Cancer, HIV/AIDS etc.), Forecast to 2022" The growth of the market is likely to be driven by increasing prevalence of diseases like cardiovascular, diabetes, liver & kidney disorders, and blood disorders. Moreover, growing number of cases of drug abuse will also compel authorities to conduct these tests. In addition other factors driving the growth of this market are aging population, active private sector participation, and rising awareness level.

Clinical chemistry is the area of clinical pathology that is generally concerned with analysis of bodily fluids for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes. It is an applied form of biochemistry.

The most common specimens tested in clinical chemistry are blood and urine. Some of the clinical chemistry tests are blood chemical analysis, blood gas analysis, blood glucose self-monitoring, blood protein electrophoresis, blood urea nitrogen, dried blood spot testing and many more. It is estimated that with the emergence of new test and technologies, the market is likely to register a healthy growth in future.

The growing aging population had led to rise in number of screening and diagnostic test propelling the industry growth.    The major players in the clinical chemistry analyzers market include Roche Diagnostics, Danaher Corporation, Abbott Diagnostics, Siemens AG, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Randox Laboratories Ltd., ElitechGroup, Mindrayand others.

For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM888.htm

Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Healthcare_Industry.htm

ABOUT RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.

Contact
RNCOS E-Services Pvt. Ltd.
G-199, Sector 63, Noida – 201301
***@rncos.com
End
Source:
Email:***@rncos.com Email Verified
Tags:US Clinical Laboratory
Industry:Health
Location:Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
RNCOS E-Services Pvt Ltd. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share