Clinical Chemistry Testing Aiding the Growth of US Clinical Laboratory Testing Market
"Clinical chemistry testing dominated the US clinical laboratory testing market and is poised to witness a healthy growth in coming years", says RNCOS
According to the RNCOS entitled, "US Clinical Laboratory Testing Market By Type of Test (Tumor, Clinical Chemistry, Microbiology, Esoteric), By Type of Lab (Hospital, Physician, Independent)
Clinical chemistry is the area of clinical pathology that is generally concerned with analysis of bodily fluids for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes. It is an applied form of biochemistry.
The most common specimens tested in clinical chemistry are blood and urine. Some of the clinical chemistry tests are blood chemical analysis, blood gas analysis, blood glucose self-monitoring, blood protein electrophoresis, blood urea nitrogen, dried blood spot testing and many more. It is estimated that with the emergence of new test and technologies, the market is likely to register a healthy growth in future.
The growing aging population had led to rise in number of screening and diagnostic test propelling the industry growth. The major players in the clinical chemistry analyzers market include Roche Diagnostics, Danaher Corporation, Abbott Diagnostics, Siemens AG, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Randox Laboratories Ltd., ElitechGroup, Mindrayand others.
