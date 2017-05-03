News By Tag
Sustainable Landscaping Techniques to be Explored at the Middle East Smart Landscape Summit
The summit will begin with a keynote address from Heath Gledhill, Commercial Director, Landscape Architecture, Aspect Studios Australia on the topic Greening the City – "A place makers perspective"
He will be followed by Morne Fourie, Vice President - Design, Dubai Parks & Resorts, whose presentation will emphasize on the art of public space & landscape design – exploring projects & applications in the Middle East.
Mr. Brad Hariharan, Regional Director, Expotrade Middle East, said, "With participation from more than 35 prominent organizations, the Middle East Smart Landscape Summit will showcase some of the most innovative solutions in smart and sustainable landscaping technologies. Widely accepted as the leading landscaping event in the Middle East region, the event will bring together industry experts from within the region and across the globe to engage in a cross functional dialogue on sustainable landscaping in the region with topics focusing on landscape design, sustainable planting schemes, irrigation, urban greenspaces and water conversation."
The first day of the summit will also witness industry expert Robert Shakespeare, Group Design Director, Cracknell take the stage to share insights on the influence of landscape architects in shaping our cities, while James Kirkpatrick, Global Director of Masterplanning, AECOM will explore the topic of Landscape Manufacturing Value: The Impact of City-scale Landscape Interventions on day two. During his session, he will share insights on the significance and capacity of public realm to increase the social and economic value of cities with pertinent examples from Toronto and New York.
Keynote speaker Heath Gledhill, further added, "The summit provides an excellent opportunity for a collective of professionals to share ideas, techniques and technologies which will advance the practice of design and ultimately result in profound changes to the worlds landscapes and communities. The sharing of these ideas and the opportunity to connect with professionals from varying disciplines is an exciting prospect and I look forward to being involved in the summit."
More information on the 5th Annual Middle East Smart Landscape Summit is available now at http://www.landscapesummit.com. Follow the Summit on social media with the hashtag #MESLS2017.
About Expotrade
Expotrade is a global conference and event organizer with its head office based in Melbourne, Australia and a regional office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Expotrade has delivered some of the largest, most successful B2B industry conferences and events. For almost 15 years, our unique blend of knowledge, experience and flexibility has accomplished an array of consistently top quality events. Today, Expotrade events enjoy such a distinctive edge, they are amongst the best patronized in the calendar.
For more information, visit www.expotradeglobal.com
Lakshmi Ramarajan
Expotrade Middle East FZ-LLC
Tel: +9714-4542135
Email: marketing@expotrade-
Lakshmi R
***@expotrade-
