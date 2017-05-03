MoBiTec to Offer the First Commercially Available Bacillus subtilis Food Grade Expression System

The Bacillus Food Grade Expression System was created to make the advantages of a Bacillus expression system also accessible to areas where antibiotic resistance gene markers are prohibited (e.g., food and feed industry).

-- Gram-positive bacteria are well-known for their contributions to agricultural, medical, and food biotechnology, and for the production of recombinant proteins. Among them,has been developed as an attractive host due to the following facts:• It is non-pathogenic and is considered as a GRAS organism (generally regarded as safe)• It has no significant bias in codon usage• It is capable of secreting functional extracellular proteins directly into the culture medium• At present, about 60% of the commercially available enzymes are produced byspecies!• A large body of information concerning transcription, translation, protein folding and secretion mechanisms, genetic manipulation and large-scale fermentation has been acquiredThe Bacillus Food Grade Expression System was created to make the advantages of a Bacillus expression system also accessible to areas where antibiotic resistance gene markers are prohibited (e.g., food and feed industry). It enables stable vector-based large scale heterologous protein production by an alternative selection, without antibiotics.TheFood Grade Selection System is based on the interplay of an endogenoustoxin EndoA (expressed from vector) and its antitoxin EndoB (expressed from genome). EndoA is an endoribonuclease that specifically cleaves mRNA at a five Base U↓ACAU sequence. During normal growth conditions EndoA is inactivated by forming a heterohexameric complex with its cognate antitoxin EndoB. Since the antitoxin is relatively unstable, it is essential for the cell to continuously produce sufficient amounts of EndoB to inactivate the more stable toxin. These characteristics are utilized for retaining the vector within the cell.• Stable high- or low-level expression without addition of any antibiotics• All DNA contained in the final expression system is derived from• No endotoxins are produced• No inclusion bodies are formed• Protease-deficient strain for producing secretory enzymes is available• Shuttle vectors: Cloning can be done withFor details please see:(Goettingen, Germany) is a privately held company (founded in 1987) that offers research tools for molecular and cell biology. Products include DNA vectors for cloning and expression, cell transfection reagents and cell culture tools, immobilized and soluble enzymes, products for genomics and proteomics research, numerous antibodies and recombinant proteins, superior fluorescence reagents and kits, affinity chromatography products, as well as general laboratory equipment.In parallel to its own product lines, MoBiTec distributes products from international companies in Germany. MoBiTec products are distributed worldwide, in Germany from their home office, in other countries by distributors.