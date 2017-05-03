News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
MoBiTec to Offer the First Commercially Available Bacillus subtilis Food Grade Expression System
The Bacillus Food Grade Expression System was created to make the advantages of a Bacillus expression system also accessible to areas where antibiotic resistance gene markers are prohibited (e.g., food and feed industry).
• It is non-pathogenic and is considered as a GRAS organism (generally regarded as safe)
• It has no significant bias in codon usage
• It is capable of secreting functional extracellular proteins directly into the culture medium
• At present, about 60% of the commercially available enzymes are produced by Bacillus species!
• A large body of information concerning transcription, translation, protein folding and secretion mechanisms, genetic manipulation and large-scale fermentation has been acquired
The Bacillus Food Grade Expression System was created to make the advantages of a Bacillus expression system also accessible to areas where antibiotic resistance gene markers are prohibited (e.g., food and feed industry). It enables stable vector-based large scale heterologous protein production by an alternative selection, without antibiotics.
The Bacillus Food Grade Selection System is based on the interplay of an endogenous Bacillus toxin EndoA (expressed from vector) and its antitoxin EndoB (expressed from genome). EndoA is an endoribonuclease that specifically cleaves mRNA at a five Base U↓ACAU sequence. During normal growth conditions EndoA is inactivated by forming a heterohexameric complex with its cognate antitoxin EndoB. Since the antitoxin is relatively unstable, it is essential for the cell to continuously produce sufficient amounts of EndoB to inactivate the more stable toxin. These characteristics are utilized for retaining the vector within the cell.
Features:
• Stable high- or low-level expression without addition of any antibiotics
• All DNA contained in the final expression system is derived from Bacillus subtilis
• No endotoxins are produced
• No inclusion bodies are formed
• Protease-deficient strain for producing secretory enzymes is available
• Shuttle vectors: Cloning can be done with E. coli
For details please see:
http://www.mobitec.com/
About MoBiTec GmbH
MoBiTec GmbH (Goettingen, Germany) is a privately held company (founded in 1987) that offers research tools for molecular and cell biology. Products include DNA vectors for cloning and expression, cell transfection reagents and cell culture tools, immobilized and soluble enzymes, products for genomics and proteomics research, numerous antibodies and recombinant proteins, superior fluorescence reagents and kits, affinity chromatography products, as well as general laboratory equipment.
In parallel to its own product lines, MoBiTec distributes products from international companies in Germany. MoBiTec products are distributed worldwide, in Germany from their home office, in other countries by distributors.
http://www.mobitec.com
Contact
MoBiTec GmbH, Lotzestr. 22a,
37083 Goettingen, Germany
***@mobitec.de
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse