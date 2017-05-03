News By Tag
Waters International Launches Its New Website Developed & Designed by Lum.Net
Waters International rolls out more user-friendly and highly functional website designed by the experts of Lum.net, a reputable digital marketing agency.
Keeping the requirements of the online visitors in mind, Waters International has recently given an overhaul to its website. It has been revamped the site with an aim to provide an interactive, functional, intuitive, and appealing experience for its users. This newly launched website is designed by Lum.net, a leading B2B marketing firm having specialization in industrial B2B marketing.
The website of Waters International has been migrated to the advanced version of Wordpress4.7.3.
Waters International is a company based in Houston, USA which offers a wide range of new and reconditioned capital drilling equipment. They cater to the unique demands of worldwide oil and gas exploration industry in the most diligent manner. To make their website more user friendly and easy to navigate, they have migrated its platform to Wordpress4.7.3. By doing this, they also intend to deliver a better and faster service to their esteemed clients located worldwide.
To know about the products and services offered by Waters International
You can also find out how Lum.net can help you in making your B2B business profitable by logging on to their website
About Lum.net: Lum.net is a team of technical and design professionals who works to achieve optimal results for their clients. They are experts in B2B marketing and specializes in the industrial equipment and heavy machinery industries. They provide SEO services for B2B websites and can help you with lead management.
About the Company: Waters International (http://watersintl.com)
Peyton Waters
***@watersintl.com
