Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
Waters International Launches Its New Website Developed & Designed by Lum.Net

Waters International rolls out more user-friendly and highly functional website designed by the experts of Lum.net, a reputable digital marketing agency.
 
 
HOUSTON - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Waters International rolls out more user-friendly and highly functional website designed by the experts of Lum.net, a reputable digital marketing agency. This new website of a leading capital drilling equipment provider gives a better glimpse of the services and products offered.

Keeping the requirements of the online visitors in mind, Waters International has recently given an overhaul to its website. It has been revamped the site with an aim to provide an interactive, functional, intuitive, and appealing experience for its users. This newly launched website is designed by Lum.net, a leading B2B marketing firm having specialization in industrial B2B marketing.

The website of Waters International has been migrated to the advanced version of Wordpress4.7.3. It is a state-of-the-art personal publishing platform that focuses on aesthetics, usability and web standards. The newly launched website which operates on WordPress content management system facilitates the visitors with a broad range of categories. This mobile responsive website with the latest technology makes it compatible with all existing browsers. This new website on new platform also has a clean uncluttered (UI) User Interface, designed precisely to outline the company's in-depth information and highlight the services offered by them.

Waters International is a company based in Houston, USA which offers a wide range of new and reconditioned capital drilling equipment. They cater to the unique demands of worldwide oil and gas exploration industry in the most diligent manner. To make their website more user friendly and easy to navigate, they have migrated its platform to Wordpress4.7.3. By doing this, they also intend to deliver a better and faster service to their esteemed clients located worldwide.

To know about the products and services offered by Waters International (http://watersintl.com/service-problem-solving/) in detail, log on to their newly designed website http://watersintl.com/. For any of your query, you can make a call at 713.466.0026 or drop an email at pwaters@watersintl.com.

You can also find out how Lum.net can help you in making your B2B business profitable by logging on to their website http://lum.net/.

About Lum.net: Lum.net is a team of technical and design professionals who works to achieve optimal results for their clients. They are experts in B2B marketing and specializes in the industrial equipment and heavy machinery industries. They provide SEO services for B2B websites and can help you with lead management.

About the Company: Waters International (http://watersintl.com) is the company that provides new and reconditioned capital drilling equipment. The equipment provided by them includes the oil and gas drilling equipment for sale and the rental drilling equipment. They are the sensible solution for all major and independent industries in the United States.

Peyton Waters
***@watersintl.com
Email:***@watersintl.com
