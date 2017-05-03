News By Tag
Cognia Law Announces Kira Systems Partnership and Certification
Cognia joins Kira Systems' growing network of partners, as a Kira Certified Service Provider, aiming to enhance the quality of contract review across the industry
"This partnership allows us to leverage Kira's advanced machine learning technology to fast-track contract analysis on our contract review projects. By using AI to help with accurate and cost efficient processing of large volumes of documents and contracts, Kira supports us in being able to deliver on our people focus and employ a higher caliber of skilled individuals, and in turn, to deliver more value added legal services to our clients." said Janet Taylor-Hall, CEO of Cognia Law.
Building on a relationship starting more than 3 years ago, Cognia Law has over the last 3 months been working closely with Kira Systems to understand how Cognia Law's services to its clients — including CMS migration, post‑merger integration and regulatory review — can be further enhanced using machine learning technology. Continued collaboration between the businesses reinforces Cognia Law's strategy of continuous improvement in the delivery of legal services and gives rise to new technology enabled services.
The users of Kira at Cognia Law have found that Kira substantially speeds up their contract review as it is capable of identifying concepts even if they vary significantly or don't contain keywords, as the model takes into account thousands of variables. Cognia Law users also find the technology easy to use, with built in workflow and reporting capabilities, which align with Cognia Law's project management methodology.
"We are really excited to expand our network of Kira Certified Service Providers" said Noah Waisberg, CEO of Kira Systems. "We believe that in many cases the needs of corporates are best served directly through a service provider, but that shouldn't mean they don't get to have the benefits of AI too."
Kira is software that excels at searching and analyzing contract data. Kira offers pre-built machine learning models covering due diligence, general commercial, corporate organization, real estate, compliance and more. Using Kira Quick Study, anyone can train additional models that can accurately identify virtually any desired clause. Kira has been trusted by some of the world's largest corporations on hundreds of billions of dollars of transactions and have been deployed on use cases where visibility into contract provisions is critical.
Lucia Toich, Email: lucia.toich@
About Cognia Law:
Cognia Law provides our clients globally with tailored legal, compliance and risk management solutions. We offer a range of consulting, managed service and alternative resourcing solutions for in-house legal departments and law firms. Our clients benefit from our: investment in finding and growing talent; agility and ability to scale quickly; and proven collaborations with best-of-breed technology and other legal service partners. To find out more, please visit www.cognialaw.com.
About Kira Systems:
Kira Systems helps enterprises uncover relevant information from unstructured contracts and related documents. Our powerful, award-winning software excels at searching and analyzing contract text. Kira offers pre-built machine learning models covering due diligence, general commercial, corporate organization, real estate, compliance and more. Using Kira Quick Study, anyone can train additional models that can accurately identify virtually any desired clause. Kira can be deployed on virtual data rooms and other large repositories of contracts, creating summary analyses within minutes. Customers, who include some of the world's largest corporations and professional services firms, have trusted Kira on over $100 billion of M&A transactions. They also deploy Kira for knowledge management, contract search, analytics, and other use cases where visibility into contract provisions is critical. To find out more, please visitwww.kirasystems.com.
Lucia Toich
+44 (0) 203 375 8624
lucia.toich@
